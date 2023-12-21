FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite rewards & more

35 levels of madness!

Season 3: Frostbite is here, and FC 24 Ultimate Team players can now earn XP to get tons of new content, including players, packs, stadium items, and more!

The festive season is here, and EA is giving out tons of gifts to players who play the game for the next 35 days.

We will go through everything you need to know about Season 3: Frostbite, including every reward for each level in the new season, so let's get stuck in!

It's officially Christmas, and EA's first present is the release of a brand-new season of Ultimate Team!

Season 3: Frostbite is out now, and released on 21 December at 8 pm GMT!

Ultimate Team players will have 35 days, until 25 January 2024 to complete all 35 levels of the season by completing objectives to earn XP to progress and earn all of the rewards available.

Players can earn packs, player picks, stadium items, and special cards by simply playing FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 35 individual rewards to redeem.

This is available for all players across each console, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Season 3: Frostbite Rewards

Season 3: Frostbite will last for five weeks, giving players chance to earn lots of XP over the festive period.

In previous seasons, EA has made it fairly easy to level up with tons of XP objectives released, usually well over the threshold for what it needed to complete the season, so if you are an avid FC 24 player, you will be reaching LVL 35 in no time!

Let's take a look at the rewards for Season 3: Frostbite!

click to enlarge + 3 Season 3: Frostbite Level 1

Level 1 - Gold Players Pack

- Gold Players Pack Level 2 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4 - A star is born XL Tifo

- A star is born XL Tifo Level 5 - 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6 - Small Prime Gold Players Pack

- Small Prime Gold Players Pack Level 7 - A star is born Tifo or For the shirt Tifo

- A star is born Tifo For the shirt Tifo Level 8 - Winter Wildcards Podolski or 80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Winter Wildcards Podolski 80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9 - 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10 - Base UT Hero Kewell or 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Base UT Hero Kewell 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11 - For the Shirt XL Tifo

- For the Shirt XL Tifo Level 12 - 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 13 - 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

- 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 14 - Maestro Tifo or Champion Tifo

- Maestro Tifo Champion Tifo Level 15 - Centurions Icon Koeman or 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Centurions Icon Koeman 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 16 - 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17 - 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick

- 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 18 - Winter Wildcards Wahi or 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Winter Wildcards Wahi 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19 - Football Vibrations #3 Badge

- Football Vibrations #3 Badge Level 20 - 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 21 - Prime Gold Players Pack

- Prime Gold Players Pack Level 22 - 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick

- 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 23 - Maestro XL Tifo

- Maestro XL Tifo Level 24 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 - 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26 - Football Vibrations #4 Badge

- Football Vibrations #4 Badge Level 27 - 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick

- 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 28 - 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29 - King of the Hill Stadium Theme or King of the Hill Two Stick Banners or Champion XL Tifo

- King of the Hill Stadium Theme King of the Hill Two Stick Banners Champion XL Tifo Level 30 - 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 31 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 32 - 80+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack

- 80+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack Level 33 - 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick or 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 34 - King of the Hill Animated Tifo

- King of the Hill Animated Tifo Level 35 - Centurions Icon Smith or 87+ Base, Centurion or Thunderstruck Icon Pack or 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Note: All items in Season 3: Frostbite are Untradeable.

click to enlarge + 3 Season 3: Frostbite Level 35

Season 3: Frostbite expected promos

Season 3: Frostbite will run until 25 January 2024, meaning there will likely be five promos released before the next season!

With that in mind, we already know two promos upcoming in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the earliest starting on Friday, 22 December.

Winter Wildcards will drop right before Christmas and is set to feature some incredible players such as Alexia Putellas, Virgil Van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There will also be Icons included in the promo, and if Lukas Podolski's Level 8 reward is anything to go by, then the stats on these cards will be insane!

click to enlarge + 3 Winter Wildcards Podolski

On top of that promo, there will also be the Fire & Ice promo which will be released on Friday, 29 December, with each player included in the promo being given two cards, one Fire, and one Ice.

Will you be getting stuck into FC 24 Ultimate Team over the Christmas period?

