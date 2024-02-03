Super Powers Evolution FC 24 Guide: Best Heroes to Evolve and How to Complete

There are some exciting Heroes to evolve!

The Super Powers Evolution Objective has been introduced in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This year, Ultimate Team has introduced a new system called Evolutions, which allows players to upgrade their club's players.

With each season in Ultimate Team, new Evolutions will be released. As fans of football and Ultimate Team, we are thrilled about the squad building possibilities that Evolutions will bring, regardless of which team you support or where you are in the football pyramid.

By upgrading a Hero player, you can unlock their superhero abilities, such as Power Shot and First Touch+. This upgrade will cost either 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points.

Super Powers Evolution Player Requirements

Choose a player that meets these requirements:

Rarity UT Heroes

Positions ST

Pace Max. 88

Dribbling Max. 90

Physicality Max. 88

Playstyles Max. 8

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get a selected player:

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Overall +3

Rarity Evolutions III

Pace +3

Passing +2

Physicality +3

Shooting +4

Dribbling +4

Challenges Super Powers Objective

Here’s how to complete the Hero ST objectives:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 volleys goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best players to choose

These are some of the best choices among upgradeable players. You can also see their stats after the upgrade.

Vialli

Forlan

Morientes

Francescoli

Keane

Brolin

click to enlarge Heroes after the upgrade

