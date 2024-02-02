FC 24: How to complete RTTF Kimmich SBC - Costs & Solutions

Can Bayern go all the way?

The Road to the Final promo is here, and EA has just released a whole new batch of players into packs replacing Team of the Year.

After a fun-filled action-packed couple of weeks with TOTY taking the full attention of Ultimate Team players, eyes now turn to the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, with all players included in this promo being given live upgradable cards.

Joshua Kimmich has been given an RTTF card which is available via SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Bayern Munich midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

RTTF Kimmich SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Road to the Final promo is out now and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been given a special item which is now available via SBC.

click to enlarge + 5 RTTF Kimmich

The German has been given a 90 OVR RTTF card with some incredible stats including 90 passing, 86 dribbling, 84 defending, and 82 pace!

Bayern progressed through the Champions League group stages with ease, beating Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray to book a place in the knockout phase.

As mentioned before, Kimmich and all the other Road to the Final players are live cards meaning they will upgrade if their team progresses through each stage of the knockouts.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, here are the cheapest solutions for the RTTF Kimmich SBC.

FC Bayern Munchen

Requirements:

FC Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 FC Bayern Munchen Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Premium Gold Pack

Germany

Requirements:

German Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Germany Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Top Form Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Bundesliga Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Road to the Final Kimmich to your Ultimate Team. This SBC should set you back around 428K coins!

Will you be adding Kimmich to your Ultimate Team?

