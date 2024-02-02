FC 24: Road to the Final Out Now!

Some insane players feature!

Team of the Year is over, and EA has dropped a new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Road to the Final now taking place.

Players from this promo have been given live cards that will upgrade based on their progression through European competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

We will go through each player included in the promo, highlighting three players from the Road to the Final, so let's check them out.

Road to the Final Out Now

Road to the Final is out now, and there are loads of new players included in packs, as this new promo replaces Team of the Year.

The new promo was released on 2 February at 6 pm GMT, so if you are looking to pack one of these players then now is your time.

Like with every promo, EA will release themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding Road to the Final.

Road to the Final Players

The players for the Road to the Final promo are in packs now, and you can find some insane RTTF players!

As mentioned, all of these players have a live card which means that they can be upgraded if their team wins a knockout match in real life, and these will run until all three European competitions come to an end.

Below, we will highlight three of the best players from the Road to the Final promo before listing the rest.

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 91 OVR)

AC Milan was knocked out of the Champions League after failing to qualify from Group of Death which included PSG, Newcastle, and Borussia Dortmund, but a third-place finish sees them in the Europa League. Rafael Leao could be a great pickup as Milan look to go all the way to lift the trophy. He has been given an insane 91-rated card as part of the RTTF promo.

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal - 90 OVR)

Arsenal soared through the group stages of the Champions League, beating Sevilla, RC Lens, and PSV, and looks to be making the competition a priority for success this season. Gabriel Jesus looks like a fantastic player with his new 90-rated RTTF card and could face some big upgrades if Arsenal continues to impress in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool - 88 OVR)

Darwin Nunez has been given a Road to the Final card and he will be on everyone's wish list, with Liverpool being one of the favourites to win the Europa League. EA has given the Uruguayan an 88-rated card, with some fantastic stats and the card is surely going to improve too!

Here are the rest of the players included in the Road to the Final promo:

Pedri - Barcelona - 90 OVR

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid - 90 OVR

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG - 89 OVR

Romelu Lukaku - Roma - 89 OVR

Ansu Fati - Brighton - 89 OVR

Lindsey Horan - Lyon - 89 OVR

Niklas Sule - Borussia Dortmund - 88 OVR

Frank Zambo Anguissa - Napoli - 87 OVR

Jose Gimenez - Atletico Madrid - 87 OVR

Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig - 87 OVR

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad - 87 OVR

Emerson - West Ham - 86 OVR

Nathan Tella - Bayer Leverkusen - 86 OVR

Nico Gonzalez - Fiorentina - 86 OVR

Leon Bailey - Aston Villa - 86 OVR

Elisa De Almeida - PSG - 86 OVR

