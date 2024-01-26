FC 24: Right Side Star Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your RW now!

Team of the Year has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team and there are lots of insane players in packs right now!

Both the Men's and Women's TOTY, the TOTY Honourable Mentions, and the TOTY 12th Players are all available in packs now, and the content elsewhere is also very exciting!

A new Evolution is available allowing you to upgrade a RW player, so without further ado let's take a look at the complete guide to the Right Side Star Evolution!

Right Side Star Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Right Side Star Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every RW in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Right Side Star Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 86

Shooting: Max. 87

Dribbling: Max. 86

Physical: Max. 86

Position: RW

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

click to enlarge + 3 Right Hand Star Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Right Side Star Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Right Side Star Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Bukayo Saka, or Caroline Hansen, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 84 OVR)

The first choice we have picked for the Right Side Star Evolution is Brazilian winger Anderson Talisca. By using his first TOTW card Talisca upgrades from an 84, to an 87 OVR player with 86 pace, 91 shooting, 83 passing, 87 dribbling, and 79 physical. Talisca also has great chemistry links.

Ewelina Kamczyk (Fleury - 85 OVR)

D1 Arkema player Ewelina Kamczyk features in TOTW 19, and her new inform card is perfect for the Right Side Star Evolution. With the ability to play at CAM or RW, Kamczyk is a great player and increases to an 88 OVR in this Evolution. Once evolved, Kamczyk has stats including, 86 pace, 86 shooting, 87 passing, and 89 dribbling.

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal - 84 OVR)

The final player we suggest for the Right Side Star Evolution is Arsenal and Australia winger Caitlin Foord. The winger has a solid 84-rated regular gold card which increases to an 87 OVR with this Evolution. Once evolved, her stats increase to 89 pace, 81 shooting, 83 passing, and 86 dribbling, which is fantastic for a winger.

How to complete the Right Side Star Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Right Side Star Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Chip Shot

click to enlarge + 3 Right Hand Star Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +3

Physical: +2

Skill Moves: +1*

click to enlarge + 3 Right Hand Star Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Right Side Star Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

