FC 24: Pundit Picks coming to Ultimate Team!

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started with a bang, and it's about to get even better with a brand-new concept called 'Pundit Picks' coming to the game soon!

However, let's get back to the breaking news from EA, with Pundit Picks. This new concept is coming very soon to FC 24, and looks very exciting! Let's take a look at everything we know about Pundit Picks in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

FC 24 Pundit Picks

EA has introduced a brand-new monthly player program to Ultimate Team called Pundit Picks, in partnership with Sky Sports and DAZN!

Pundits who cover the Premier League on Sky Sports, and LALIGA EA SPORTS on DAZN, will debate and choose players that they think are deserving of the Pundit Picks.

click to enlarge + 2 Pundit Picks

The Pundit Pick is not like a traditional Player of the Month award, instead, pundits are picking players from a specific match, celebrating their achievements on the pitch.

Pundit Pick Anthony Gordon

Now you are probably wondering, which matches will EA be selecting their Pundit Pick from, however, it has been confirmed that the match has already taken place!

The first-ever Pundit Pick will be selected from players in the Newcastle vs Arsenal match.

The Pundit Pick will then receive an upgraded bespoke boost in FC 24 Ultimate Team, available to unlock within two to three days of the chosen match via Squad Building Challenge.

Popular leaker and reliable source @FutSheriff has leaked the very first Pundit Pick, and Anthony Gordon is set to come to Ultimate Team soon!

click to enlarge + 2 Pundit Pick Gordon Leak

Following his goal to secure the game for Newcastle United, Gordon is set to be coming to the game, and available for all players very soon!

This is a very cool concept, and the possibilities for future players are very exciting!

