FC 24: Premier League February POTM Nominees

Who are you backing?

29 Feb 2024 12:51 PM +00:00

2024 is absolutely flying by and March is already upon us, which means it's time to vote for your Premier League Player of the Month for February.

EA has announced that voting is now open for the Premier League February POTM, revealing seven nominees who could eventually receive an upgraded Premier League POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team should they win.

Together, we will go through each of the nominees and discuss why they have been nominated, after showing you how to submit the all-important vote for your winner, so let's take a look!

Premier League February POTM Vote Open

The vote for the Premier League February Player of the Month is now open, and seven nominees are available to choose from on the FC 24 Website.

click to enlarge + 8 Premier League February POTM Nominees

Fans only have a short amount of time to choose their winner, so if you want a specific player to win the POTM award, be quick to decide before the voting period closes.

Once the voting comes to an end, EA will release a Player of the Month card into SBCs for all players to complete, so you can add the POTM item to your Ultimate Team. Liverpool's Diogo Jota was the winner last time around and received a +4 upgrade to his 85 OVR as part of the POTM card, leaving him 89-rated.

Premier League February POTM Nominees

Now comes the hardest part, deciding who deserves to win. There are seven players nominated for the latest Premier League Player of the Month award, all of whom have been in fantastic form for their respective clubs throughout February.

Below, we will go through each nominee and tell you why they deserve to be the POTM winner for February, so without further ado, let's dive in!

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Current champions Manchester City picked up where they left off in January, enjoying another unbeaten run through February which has seen them leapfrog Arsenal to second place. Whilst many of their star players delivered, it was Phil Foden who was one of the standouts, scoring four goals including an impressive hat-trick away to Brentford, which ultimately won them the game.

click to enlarge + 8 Phil Foden

Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Gary O'Neil's impressive work at Wolves continues to be clear for all to see, with his side sitting in ninth place after three wins in February. Playing a key role in those victories was Joao Gomes, with the Brazilian scoring a brace to beat Tottenham 2-1 away from home. Gomes also provided an assist in Wolves' 4-2 win at Chelsea to cap off a solid month for the midfielder.

click to enlarge + 8 Joao Gomes

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Despite missing a number of key players through injury, Brighton managed to pick up seven points throughout February, with the experienced Pascal Gross delivering when it mattered most. We say delivering because that's what he quite literally did, providing four assists which helped his side secure all seven points. The German International also bagged a goal in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

click to enlarge + 8 Pascal Gross

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

It's taken a little bit of time for Rasmus Hojlund to get going at Manchester United, but his form in February suggests he's finally found his feet. Five goals and one assist is exactly why United splashed £72 million on the striker, with Erik ten Hag's only league defeat coming against Fulham, which Hojlund missed through injury.

click to enlarge + 8 Rasmus Hojlund

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

Another striker who has had to remain patient this season is Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, who scored his first league goal of the season against Burnley in February. It didn't stop there, however, as the Brazilian netted a further three goals during the month, helping his side beat Bournemouth in the process.

click to enlarge + 8 Rodrigo Muniz

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Considering they scored 18 goals, it's no surprise that an Arsenal forward is up for the February POTM award. Bagging six of those 18 goals was Bukayo Saka, who once again proved that he is world-class. What else can we say? The Gunners are on fire at the moment, and so is their Starboy, making him a big favourite to win the award.

click to enlarge + 8 Bukayo Saka

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

One striker who certainly hasn't lacked confidence this season is Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who continued his fine form in front of goal in February, finding the back of the net on four occasions. The Englishman also provided two assists during Villa's emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

click to enlarge + 8 Ollie Watkins

Now that you know all of the players nominated for the Premier League February POTM, who are you hoping receives a POTM SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fantasy FC Team 2 Coming Soon | Team of the Week 24 is Here | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.