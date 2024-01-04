FC 24: Premier League December POTM Vote Open

Which player will you choose?

It's the start of the new year, and most importantly the start of a new month, which means EA has dropped all of the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

The voting is now open for the Premier League December POTM, with the winner receiving an upgraded Premier League POTM card available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We will go through each of the nominees, and discuss why they have been nominated, and show you how to vote for your winner, so let's take a look!

Premier League December POTM Vote Open

The vote for the Premier League December Player of the Month is open, and eight nominees are now available to pick from on the FC 24 Website.

Fans only have a short amount of time to choose their winner, so if you want a specific player to win the POTM award, be quick to decide before the voting closes.

Once the voting comes to an end, EA will release a Player of the Month card into SBCs, for all players to complete, so you can add the POTM card to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League December POTM Nominees

There are eight players nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award, all of whom have been in fantastic form for their club throughout December.

We will go through each nominee and tell you why they deserve to be the POTM winner for December, there are some fantastic names in this list, so let's crack on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, and his passing abilities are second to none. In December, Alexander-Arnold scored one goal, grabbed two assists, and kept three clean sheets in six games with Liverpool, which is impressive, to say the least. Liverpool sit top of the Premier League after December, and Trent has had a big part to play in their recent success.

click to enlarge + 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Matheus Cunha (Wolves - 78 OVR)

Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha has finally started to impress at Wolves, after a tough spell under Julien Lopetegui last season. Under Gary O'Neil, however, Cunha scored three goals and assisted three times throughout December, which is incredible, and Wolves are one of the most inform sides in the league right now. Cunha already has an 87-rated Objectives card, so an upgraded POTM item would have to be better than that.

click to enlarge + 8 Matheus Cunha

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham - 79 OVR)

How West Ham managed to sign Mohammed Kudus ahead of some of the bigger-name clubs in Europe we do not know, but who can blame Kudus for making the move to London after their Europe Conference League triumph last season? Kudus managed four goals in December and looks like one of the most dangerous and exciting wingers in the league.

click to enlarge + 8 Mohammed Kudus

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace - 78 OVR)

Another winger tearing up the Premier League is Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who is catching the eye of teams in the 'Big 6.' The French winger scored four goals and assisted once throughout December, and needs an injury-free season to really make a name for himself. Cutting in from the right, onto his left foot is his specialty, and a Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, or Dead Ball PlayStyle+ would be very nice on his POTM card.

click to enlarge + 8 Michael Olise

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 66 OVR)

Chelsea's best player this season has been Cole Palmer, and it seems the price tag paid to Manchester City is looking like a bargain. How his OVR is 66 we don't know, but a Player of the Month card would quickly make Palmer usable in FC 24 Ultimate Team. In December, the Englishman scored four goals and grabbed two assists, and seems to be one of the only bright sparks in a struggling Chelsea side.

click to enlarge + 8 Cole Palmer

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth - 76 OVR)

It took Bournemouth a while to get going this season, and many questioned new manager Andoni Iraola, but they have had a fantastic turnaround and looked solid in December. Argentina defender Marcos Senesi was fantastic in December, scoring two goals and grabbing three clean sheets throughout the month.

click to enlarge + 8 Marcos Senesi

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth - 75 OVR)

Another Bournemouth star who has been on fire in December is English striker Dominic Solanke, who managed to score six goals over the winter month. Solanke scored against Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, and Aston Villa as Iraola's side almost went the entire month unbeaten, if not for a New Year's Eve defeat to Tottenham.

click to enlarge + 8 Dominic Solanke

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

Talking of Spurs, the final nomination for the Premier League December POTM is Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son, who has already won the award this season for his September performances. December saw the Korean forward score four goals, and grab four assists throughout the month, adding to his already incredible tally for the Premier League season. Son will miss the next month of action though, as he heads to the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

click to enlarge + 8 Heung-Min Son

Now that you know all of the players nominated for the Premier League December POTM, who will you be choosing to be given a POTM SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team?

