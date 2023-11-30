FC 24 players left FURIOUS with UT issue

FC 24 has been on the shelves for just over two months now, with millions around the world experiencing the good and the bad of EA's rebranded football title.

Just like Career Mode, talking about issues and bugs can become quite repetitive after a while, but when so many appear, it's difficult to ignore them.

It's taken a total of five Title Updates to improve many aspects of FC 24 so far, however, several issues remain, and they are beginning to infuriate players.

The majority of problems have been connected to glitchy gameplay, but it seems even the menu screens aren't safe either, as a number of users have pointed out.

FC 24 players unhappy with UT menus

For the most part, Ultimate Team has been one of the few positives to take away from FC 24, with EA dropping plenty of exciting new content on a regular basis, including the Thunderstruck and Radioactive promos.

click to enlarge FC 24 Ultimate Team

That said, it hasn't been exempt from its own flaws, and one of them is still lingering.

In a post on Reddit, u/im_on_the_case said that they've never had to close the game so often due to buggy menus, before asking if it was a widespread problem. Fortunately for them, it appears they're not alone!

All but one of the replies highlighted similar issues, with other players experiencing game freezes and glitching within menu screens.

One comment said: "I have to force close it like every day on PC. Game stops accepting inputs on certain menu screens, pack sprites stop loading and freeze the game, etc. It's unacceptable, it wasn't like this at launch, but what else am I going to do?".

A second reply read: "My whole Ultimate Team menus are completely glitching since today. Freezing, strange shapes everywhere. I’m on PS5."

EA haven't confirmed if they are investigating any issues related to menus on FC 24, but they may need to get a move on as patience continues to run out.

"It’s honestly astounding how they keep releasing this broken mess of a game year after year, and we keep buying it," another frustrated player replied.

