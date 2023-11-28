FC 24 Radioactive: Available Now In Ultimate Team

November was a crazy month for FC 24 fans, with tons of content released into Ultimate Team keeping everyone busy.

Thunderstruck has been the centre of attention for the past week, and there have been lots of SBCs, and objectives to complete.

However, December is now here, and like every week, EA has just dropped a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck being replaced by Radioactive!

Together we will go through everything we know about the new promo available in Ultimate Team, so let's get stuck in.

Radioactive promo available now

Like each new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has released Radioactive on a Friday.

click to enlarge + 3 Radioactive promo

Thunderstruck was released at 2 pm, however, Radioactive returned to the 6 pm GMT slot, as Black Friday is now over and the quantity of content will slow down.

Radioactive players are obtainable through packs, SBCs, and objectives, and we also expect there to be several new Evolutions released too.

Radioactive card design

The card design for the Radioactive promo is now official, confirming several leaks.

This new design is very on-theme and much brighter than the Thunderstruck design, which we thought was incredible, as the card was animated.

It is also very bright, but it does look quite cool, especially when it features a player wearing similar kit colours like Benzema below.

click to enlarge + 3 Radioactive card design

Confirmed Radioactive players

The full list of players featured in the Radioactive promo is now confirmed and includes some of the best stars from around the world.

These players will be included in mini-releases, SBCs, and objectives, however, here is the entire list of players to feature in the Radioactive promo, now live in Ultimate Team.

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami (92 OVR)

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad (92 OVR)

Sam Kerr - Chelsea (91 OVR)

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid (90 OVR)

N'Golo Kante - Al Ittihad (89 OVR)

Ronald Araujo - Barcelona (88 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli (88 OVR)

Nani - Adana Demirspor (88 OVR)

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United (87 OVR)

Noussair Mazraoui - Bayern Munich (87 OVR)

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona (87 OVR)

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City (86 OVR)

Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool (86 OVR)

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal (86 OVR)

Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray (86 OVR)

Franck Kessie - Al Ahli (86 OVR)

Timothy Weah - Juventus (85 OVR)

Carlos Vela - LAFC (85 OVR)

Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire (85 OVR)

Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Radioactive official team

