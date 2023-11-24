FC 24 Player receives RARE Career Mode email

EA continues to spring a number of surprises on FC 24 players, nearly two months after the game's release.

Ultimate Team fans have been spoilt with several content drops, leaving them with plenty of packs to open and SBCs to complete.

Then there's the Black Friday promo officially going live today, 24 November, including the Best of TOTW and Best Of Campaigns which are available now!

Things are a little quieter for the Career Mode community, but there remain some great teams to manage and hidden gems to buy. For one particular Manager Career Mode user, however, there was quite a shock when they checked their in-game inbox.

FC 24 CM player receives rare email

Not only has FC 24 Career Mode once again failed to receive the same level of attention put towards Ultimate Team, but it has also seen a lack of improvement and change.

FC 24 Career Mode

Aside from the reintroduction of coaches, a few new cutscenes, and a rather poorly executed bench cam, Manager Career Mode is pretty much a copy and paste from previous titles, not that it comes as a surprise!

That said, it remains a great mode to play and continues to be enjoyed by millions around the world each year, and despite its repetitive nature, it is still capable of throwing a surprise our way.

That's because one Career Mode user has come across a rare in-game message that appeared in their save, and it turns out that several other players have never seen it before either.

Sharing their experience on Reddit, u/aykulig1903 asked: "What am I supposed to do in this situation? Help pls." Attached to the post is a picture showing a message in the Manager Career Mode inbox system, titled 'Dressing Room Unrest'.

It's from the Board of Directors, who explains that they've received a number of complaints about the user's handling of the dressing room, financial and disciplinary issues, adding their actions are damaging the reputation of the club and must be addressed as an urgent priority.

Credit: aykulig1903 - Reddit Rare Career Mode email

Although many of the comments pointed out that it's likely down to simulating too many matches and skipping important features, other players expressed their shock having never seen it before.

"This is the first time I’ve seen this message, what the hell did you do?", one reply read, whilst another said: "Wow I've never seen this before, new to me."

They aren't the only ones as we've never come across it either, and it's left us wondering how many more messages like this are in the game!

Have you ever received this email or something similar in Career Mode before? Let us know.

