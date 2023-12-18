FC 24: Pitch Commander Evolutions Guide

You shall not pass...

EA has dropped a new Evolution into FC 24 Ultimate Team, amongst a bunch of content released recently into the game, including the TOTGS promo, and a ton of SBCs.

The Pitch Commander Evolution is out now, and players can now turn a defensive midfield into a brick wall by completing this EVO.

We will go through the complete guide to the Pitch Commander Evolution, which includes, player requirements, the best players to use, and the challenges you need to complete to evolve your chosen player, so let's get stuck in.

Pitch Commander Evolution Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 150k coins, or 750 FC Points.

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Pitch Commander Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CDM in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Pitch Commander Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 84

Passing: Max. 81

Dribbling: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 82

Position: CDM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 4 Pitch Commander Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Pitch Commander Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Pitch Commander Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Declan Rice, or Joshua Kimmich, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Jerdy Schouten (PSV - 85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Pitch Commander Evolution is PSV midfielder Jerdy Schouten who has just been given a Team of the Group Stage card for his performances in the UEFA Champions League. Schouten evolves to an 88-rated player with 77 pace, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, 89 defending, and 86 physical, which is incredible. He is slightly harder to link due to his league, however, there are many affordable Dutch players in the game now.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United - 84 OVR)

One player who does have great links is Bruno Guimaraes, and he looks a fantastic CDM in the Pitch Commander Evolution. The Brazilian upgrades to an 87 OVR, with 74 pace, 74 shooting, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 84 defending, and 85 physical. He can also link perfectly to teammate Joelinton, as well as many other Brazilian Premier League players such as FC Pro Live Willian, and RTTK Joao Pedro!

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid - 84 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Pitch Commander Evolution is Real Madrid and France CDM Aurelien Tchouameni who is already popular in Ultimate Team with his regular card. Once evolved, Tchouameni goes up to an 87 rating, and his stats are brilliant, with 76 pace, 83 passing, 81 dribbling, 85 defending, and 85 physical, he will be impossible to pass the ball through.

How to complete the Pitch Commander Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Pitch Commander Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 4 Pitch Commander Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Defending: +2

Physical: +1

Weak Foot: +1*

click to enlarge + 4 Pitch Commander Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Player 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +2

PlayStyle+: Intercept

click to enlarge + 4 Pitch Commander Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Pitch Commander Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

