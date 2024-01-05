FC 24: 'Patrick Who?' Evolutions Guide

Turn your CB to a CDM!

The new year has started fantastically, with EA just dropping the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Amongst the insane players available in packs, and the SBCs to partner the promo, EA has also released a new Evolution called 'Patrick Who?'

We have a complete guide to this Evolution, giving you three players we recommend for the EVO along with a guide on how to complete it, so let's jump in!

'Patrick Who?' Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution.

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 73

Shooting: Max. 59

Passing: Max. 81

Total Positions: Max. 2

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

Must not be: CDM

click to enlarge + 3 'Patrick Who?' Evolution Requirements

Best players for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Antonio Rudiger, or Jules Kounde, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan - 85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution is Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. Firstly, the Italian has great links, so chemistry won't be an issue fitting him into a team with Serie A players. On top of that, Bastoni increases to an 89 OVR player with 78 pace, 82 passing, 81 dribbling, 86 defending, and 86 physical. Whether you choose to play his CB or CDM, he will be fantastic.

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United - 84 OVR)

'The Butcher' is a fantastic option for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution, and the epitome of what this EVO is all about! Martinez increases to an 88 OVR once evolved, and his stats look ridiculous with 78 pace, 88 passing, 87 dribbling, 85 defending, and 86 physical. The Argentinian looks insane after being evolved, and could be in many squads in future Weekend Leagues.

Millie Bright (Chelsea - 86 OVR)

Our final pick for the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution is Team of the Week Millie Bright who goes up to a HUGE 90-rating once evolved! Bright will get the additional position of CDM in this EVO, but we think it's best to keep the Chelsea captain at CB as her stats increase to 75 pace, 80 passing, 87 defending, and an insane 92 physical. Bright also has the Bruiser PlayStyle+.

How to complete the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by FOUR OVRs.

Here's how to complete the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +6

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Block

click to enlarge + 3 'Patrick Who?' Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +5

Stamina: +6

Position: CDM

click to enlarge + 3 'Patrick Who?' Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the 'Patrick Who?' Evolution, and upgraded your player by FOUR OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution?

