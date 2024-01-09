FC 24: How to complete Moments Neves SBC - Costs & Solutions

Gullit Gang!

The countdown for Team of the Year continues to excite FC 24 players, with the greatest promo in the game almost here!

The TOTY promo is still weeks away, however, so EA has to entertain players in the meantime, and there is a brand-new Moments SBC available now.

Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is now available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions, so you can add the Portuguese man to your Ultimate Team.

Moments Neves SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Squad Building Challenge is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team with Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves being added as a Moments player.

The Portuguese international has been given an insane 87-rated card, and his stats look awesome too, as he joins the Gullit Gang.

Neves has 80+ stats across his card, with 80 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, 85 dribbling, 83 defending, and 81 physical.

Moments Neves

He has also been given the Power Shot PlayStyle+, with the Moments card celebrating his stunning goal against Liverpool in the 18/19 season.

There is only one squad needed to complete this SBC, meaning everyone should be able to complete it.

Now that you know the type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Moments Ruben Neves SBC, out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Moments Neves SBC

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Moments Neves SBC Solution

There we have it, once you have submitted the squad necessary for the Moments Ruben Neves SBC, you will be able to add the 87-rated CDM to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC is a cheap one, and will only set you back around 23k coins, so we highly recommend trying him out.

