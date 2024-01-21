FC 24: How to complete Moments Morgan SBC - Costs & Solutions

This card looks insane!

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team amongst the frenzy of Team of the Year! It's the Moments Alex Morgan card!

Content is at an all-time high and there is a new Moments player available via Squad Building Challenges for all players to complete.

USWNT striker Alex Morgan has been given a Moments card by EA, and it looks insane, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Morgan to your Ultimate Team.

Moments Morgan SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC, with Alex Morgan receiving a Moments card as part of the Team of the Year promo.

Although Morgan hasn't received a TOTY card in Ultimate Team before, EA have given the US striker a Moments card for featuring in previous World XI's in the past.

FC 24 is the first time women have been introduced into Ultimate Team, and the first-ever Women's TOTY has been a huge success, with some insane players out in packs.

click to enlarge Alex Morgan stats

Morgan has been given an insane 92 OVR card by EA, with some fantastic stats including 4 Skill moves and 5 Weak Foot!

There have been two End of an Era cards from the NWSL already in FC 24, so if you completed either of those, then Morgan will have some great players to link to.

You can also link Morgan to TOTY Sophia Smith if you manage to pack the elite striker!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Moments Alex Morgan SBC!

Challenge Requirements to Complete SBC Alex Morgan Moments

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

86-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

87-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

88-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

Once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Moments Alex Morgan to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 480k!

