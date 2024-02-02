FC 24: How to complete LA LIGA POTM Kirian SBC - Costs & Solution

A new LA LIGA POTM SBC is here!

The LA LIGA January Player of the Month is finally here, and it's none other than Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodriguez who has received a special card.

This card is already up for grabs, and if you want to get your hands on it you just need to complete the LA LIGA POTM SBC. After doing so you will earn a Kirian Rodriguez card that has some great attributes such as 90 dribbling, 87 passing and 88 physical.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the LA LIGA POTM Kirian Rodriguez SBC.

LA LIGA POTM Kirian Rodriguez SBC cheapest solutions

A new LA LIGA POTM SBC has just dropped and this time it brings us Kirian Rodriguez, the Las Palmas midfielder who had some fantastic performances in the past month.

click to enlarge + 3 LA LIGA POTM Kirian Rodriguez

This card has some spectacular attributes such as 90 dribbling, 87 passing, 88 physical, and 83 pace. He can be very useful as a super sub, or if you need a Spanish La Liga midfielder for chemistry reasons.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the brand-new LA LIGA POTM SBC that has just landed in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Spain

Requirements:

Spanish Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Spain Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA Sports Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 LaLiga Squad

Reward:

Tradeable Jumbo Gold Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add a fantastic 88 OVR Kirian Rodriguez to your squad. This SBC should cost you around 67K coins!

