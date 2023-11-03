FC 24: La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC Cheapest Solutions

Over a month has gone by since the release of FC 24, and TOTW 7 is currently out in packs in Ultimate Team!
We have guides to the Centurions Evolutions available in Ultimate Team including, Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter. You can also check out the cheapest solutions for Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta if you are looking for a new CAM for your team!
EA has just released the latest Player of the Month SBC into FC 24, and the second La Liga POTM of the year. After three successive nominations, Jude Bellingham has finally been announced as the La Liga POTM for October and has been given an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Let's take a look at how you can add Bellingham to your team with the cheapest solutions.
La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC cheapest solutions
Jude Bellingham is the October La Liga POTM after an impressive start to his Real Madrid career, and EA has given him a brand-new POTM SBC, giving people the chance to add him to their Ultimate Team!
The English midfielder scored four goals in three games for Real Madrid in October, with the standout performance being a brace in a 2-1 win in the El Clasico against Barcelona!
Bellingham has featured in many promos already in FC 24 and will continue to do so, especially with the form he is in, however, this SBC will give you a solid CM that will be one of the best in the game for some time!
Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC.
Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
La Liga
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you will have La Liga POTM Bellingham to play with in your Ultimate Team!
This SBC will set you back around 620k coins.
You will also have a whole bunch of packs to open where you could pack a Centurions Icon!
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.