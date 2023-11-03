FC 24: La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC Cheapest Solutions

Over a month has gone by since the release of FC 24, and TOTW 7 is currently out in packs in Ultimate Team!

We have guides to the Centurions Evolutions available in Ultimate Team including, Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter. You can also check out the cheapest solutions for Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta if you are looking for a new CAM for your team!

EA has just released the latest Player of the Month SBC into FC 24, and the second La Liga POTM of the year. After three successive nominations, Jude Bellingham has finally been announced as the La Liga POTM for October and has been given an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Let's take a look at how you can add Bellingham to your team with the cheapest solutions.

La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC cheapest solutions

Jude Bellingham is the October La Liga POTM after an impressive start to his Real Madrid career, and EA has given him a brand-new POTM SBC, giving people the chance to add him to their Ultimate Team!

The English midfielder scored four goals in three games for Real Madrid in October, with the standout performance being a brace in a 2-1 win in the El Clasico against Barcelona!

click to enlarge + 6 Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has featured in many promos already in FC 24 and will continue to do so, especially with the form he is in, however, this SBC will give you a solid CM that will be one of the best in the game for some time!

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the La Liga POTM Bellingham SBC.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Real Madrid

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 England

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 La Liga

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you will have La Liga POTM Bellingham to play with in your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 620k coins.

You will also have a whole bunch of packs to open where you could pack a Centurions Icon!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.