FC 24: La Liga March POTM Nominees Revealed

20 Mar 2024 12:00 PM +00:00

As the end of March draws closer, it's time to consider the next Player of the Month winner for each of the big leagues in FC 24, and EA has just released the nominees for the POTM award in La Liga.

Five players from five different clubs have been nominated for the La Liga POTM award for March, all of whom have had exceptional months for the teams, providing game-changing contributions such as goals and assists.

We will go through each of the nominees for March POTM, discussing their contributions and why they deserve to be crowned the winner of the award, as well as show you how to vote for your winner, so let's check them out!

La Liga March POTM Vote Open

FC 24 players can now vote for their March Player of the Month winner for Spain's top division, with five nominees battling it out to be crowned the winner of the POTM award.

EA has released the names of the players as well as provided a link to their FC 24 website, where you can choose your POTM winner.

La Liga March POTM Nominees

There is no time limit on the voting stage, however, we recommend choosing your winner soon, as we expect the vote to be open for around a week, based on previous voting periods.

Once the winner is announced, they will be given the POTM award, and also receive an upgrade Player of the Month special item in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which will be insanely boosted and available via SBC for all players to complete.

La Liga March POTM Nominees

This month, there are five players nominated for the La Liga March POTM award, all from different clubs, who have been busy contributing to their team's success, through Man of the Match performances, and providing goals and assists.

We will go through each of the nominees, discussing their months and why they deserve to be given the POTM award, so let's check them out.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Once named, Robert LewanGOALski by former teammate Thomas Muller, the Polish striker is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world, and he has had an exceptional March so far! Lewandowski has scored once and provided three assists in three matches for Barcelona, as the Catalan club drew to Athletic Bilbao, and beat RCD Mallorca and Atletico Madrid to put pressure on league leaders Real Madrid. This would be his second POTM award if he was to win.

Robert Lewandowski

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Talking of league leaders Real Madrid, their star man Vinicius Jr has been on fire this season and had an exceptional month of March with Madrid drawing to Valencia and beating both Celta Vigo and Osasuna comfortably. Vini Jr was on fire for every match, providing five goals in just three games, scoring in each of the March fixtures. He is yet to win a POTM award in FC 24, but it's something fans are desperate for!

Vinicius Jr

Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad - 81 OVR)

Real Sociedad has had a fairly positive month of March, winning two matches and losing once away to Sevilla. In the victories, Brais Mendez provided an assist in both matches, as Sociedad beat Cadiz and Granada, and he also scored in their loss to Sevilla. Mendez is yet to receive a special card in FC 24, so this POTM could be his first in Ultimate Team this year.

Brais Mendez

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal - 79 OVR)

Villarreal has had a terrific March, as has their striker Alexander Sorloth, who has helped the team in yellow win all three of their matches in La Liga this month. The Norwegian striker has hit a good run of form and throughout March, he provided four goals, including a hat-trick against Granada, and one assist! Sorloth has had three special cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team so far this season but is yet to win the Player of the Month award.

Alexander Sorloth

Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Bilbao - 77 OVR)

Gorka Guruzeta is the final Player of the Month nominee for March and has had a great month scoring three goals in as many games, as Bilbao drew to Barcelona, and beat Las Palmas and Deportivo Alaves 2-0. The Basque club has been quietly going about their business this season and has jumped into fourth place in La Liga, as they continue to fight for a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 14/15 campaign, and Guruzeta is working hard to help them achieve that goal.

Gorka Guruzeta

There we have it for the La Liga March Player of the Month nominees, which of these five players will you vote for as your POTM?

