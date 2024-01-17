Ivan Toney Set to Make FC 24 Debut

It will be good to have him back!

We'd love to be a fly on the wall in the EA offices right now, as preparations continue for the TOTY drop in the coming days.

That's not all, however, as Title Update 7 has just gone live on all platforms, with several players, old and new, set to be added to FC 24 via a future Squad Update.

One of them is expected to be Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, who has been unavailable to use since FIFA 23 after he was handed an eight-month ban for breaking betting rules.

Toney to make FC 24 comeback

Whether it's due to retirement or in Toney's instance, a temporary ban from football, we've said goodbye to several FC 24 players in recent months.

click to enlarge Ivan Toney

Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini is set to be removed after announcing his retirement, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Sandro Tonali, and Nicolo Fagioli continue to serve their respective bans.

The good news is that having served his eight-month ban for breaking betting rules, we'll soon be welcoming Toney to FC 24 for the very first time. The 27-year-old was removed from FIFA 23 in May last year following the FA's verdict and has not featured in the game since.

Toney was in a rich vein of form prior to his ban, scoring 21 goals over 35 appearances for Brentford during the 2022/23 season. Just 80-rated in FIFA 23, we're confident he will have an upgraded OVR in FC 24 upon arrival or after a future Squad Update.

With 32 Premier League goals to his name since the Bees won promotion to the English top flight, Toney is attracting major interest from several clubs which reportedly include Arsenal and Chelsea, so it may not just be a new rating next to his name, but a new team, too!

