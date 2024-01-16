FC 24: Icon Upgrade Evolutions Guide

Make an Icon even better!

Evolutions have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has started 2024 with a bang, with a new Evolution just dropping into the game!

Players can now evolve an Icon item in Ultimate Team, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to picking which player fits best into the Evolution.

We have a complete guide to the Icon Upgrade Evolution, including three suggestions for the EVO, and how to complete it, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Icon Upgrade Evolutions Guide

EA has just released a brand-new Evolution into FC 24 Ultimate Team and it is insane!

The Icon Upgrade Evolution is set at a high price of 200k coins or 1,000 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Icon Upgrade Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Icon Upgrade Evolution.

Overall: Max. 89

Pace: Max. 86

Shooting: Max. 78

Passing: Max. 91

Physical: Max. 87

Rarity: Base Icon

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 4 Icon Upgrade Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Icon Upgrade Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Icon Upgrade Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Thierry Henry, or Pele, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Socrates (Icon - 89 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Icon Upgrade Evolution is Socrates. The Brazilian Icon already has an insane card on FC 24 Ultimate Team, which gets even better when put into this Evolution. Once evolved, Socrates increases to a 91 OVR player with 85 pace, 92 shooting, 92 passing, 91 dribbling, and 85 physical, and easily becomes one of the best CAMs in the game.

Steven Gerrard (Icon - 88 OVR)

Our next suggestion for the Icon Upgrade Evolution is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, whose 88-rated Icon card is already fantastic, but becomes even better with this EVO. Once evolved, Gerrard increases to a 90 OVR, with 81 pace, 92 shooting, 91 passing, 86 dribbling, 77 defending, 85 physical. Gerrard is almost part of the Gullit Gang with this EVO, and a Shadow chemistry style would be perfect for his evolved card.

Robin van Persie (Icon - 88 OVR)

The final player we have chosen for the Icon Upgrade Evolution is non-other than Robin van Persie, an Icon player who has gone under the radar compared to other Icons in Ultimate Team but is still a solid striker. The Dutchman becomes one of the best finishers in the game once evolved, increasing to a 90 OVR with 87 pace, 95 shooting, 87 passing, and 90 dribbling.

How to complete the Icon Upgrade Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Icon Upgrade Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 4 Icon Upgrade Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

click to enlarge + 4 Icon Upgrade Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

PlayStyle: First Touch

click to enlarge + 4 Icon Upgrade Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Icon Upgrade Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.