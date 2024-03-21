How to get Man City Neon Kit in FC 24

This kit glows in the dark!

FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to surprise players with an outrageous amount of content being released daily, giving Ultimate Team players lots to complete and work on throughout the week.

Ultimate Birthday is out now with several insane players available in packs, and EA has just released a new kit into the game that could be the best-ever introduction to Ultimate Team.

Players can now redeem the brand-new Neon Manchester City kit, and we are going to show you how to redeem it within Ultimate Team, as well as give you a price guide on the kit.

Man City Neon Kit & How to Redeem

EA has released a brand new kit into Ultimate Team, partnering with Champions of the World Manchester City to make a 'third kit' for the club.

This incredible design mixes a bunch of colours in a whacky and fun manner, and there are some bright fluorescent yellow lines throughout the kit.

What makes this even better, is the kit lights up, so you will be shining on the pitch as you take your Ultimate Team to the next level in Weekend League or Division Rivals.

With a wide range of colourways and designs within the kit, it is something of a spectacle, and you will want to stand out in Ultimate Team by donning the kit for your team.

click to enlarge Man City FTBLNRGY Kit

To redeem the Manchester City FTBLNRGY kit, you will need to enter Ultimate Team, and you will find the kit in the Store.

You will have to pay 45k coins, or 450 FC Points, to unlock the kit, which is definitely doable for most players at this stage in the game cycle.

450 FC Points will set you back around £4.49 if you are to spend the money on the kit, however, we believe it would be pretty easy to raise those funds by simply playing Ultimate Team within an hour or so.

This kit looks incredible, and you can bring the energy to your Ultimate Team by redeeming it now!

Will you be buying the Manchester City FTBLNRGY kit? Let us know in the comments below!

