FC 24: How to complete Bundesliga TOTY Davies Flashback SBC - Costs & Solutions

An excellent LB to consider!

EA Sports released the Alphonso Davies Flashback SBC in EAFC 24 as part of the 6 PM TOTY Content drop. This player card is rated 89 and is a perfect left-back for Bundesliga squads.

Flashback Cards highlight a specific period in a player’s career and this unique version reflects that time. These Player Items have more authentic Attributes of the player during the highlighted period of their career.

The Canadian star looks impressive in terms of stats and is reasonably priced. The card is equipped with 5 Skill Move & 4 Weak Foot, making it a beast on the field. The SBC is currently priced at 780,000 coins but this may change with the market. It can be challenging to acquire the card if you don’t have fodder or coins, but it is a perfect fit for most squads at this stage of the game.

Bundesliga TOTY Davies Flashback SBC Cheapest Solutions

The stats look insane, and the attributes are perfectly distributed. This beast-looking card is equipped with 5-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot. The SBC costs around 780,000 coins (subject to change with the market), which can be challenging if you don't have enough fodder or coins.

click to enlarge Alphonso Davies

He can be a perfect fit into most squads at this stage of the game. He looks crazy with his stats as well as his price. If you have enough fodder to complete him, go ahead, he might be a good LB for you. He is fast, the defending looks great, he is best at physicality, has great overall stats and pace, and is strong enough to hold the ball against bulky players.

The SBC requirements for Alphonso Davies Flashback are quite inexpensive at the beginning of the game, but it looks like it is worth it if you have enough coins and fodder for this card. He requires seven squads for the completion.

FC Bayern Munich

Min. 1 Players from: FC Bayern München

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 86

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

87-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

88-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

Alphonso Davies SBC

The SBC requirements are not cheap, but they are worth it if you have enough coins and fodder for these cards. Here is the possible cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Alphonso Davies SBC:

FC Bayern Munich

TOTW Edin Dzeko (86 OVR)

Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

Bruno Guimaraes (84 OVR)

Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Merino (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Lauren Hemp (86 OVR)

Pedri (86 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

Top Form

TOTW Exequiel Palacios (87 OVR)

Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Lauren Hemp (86 OVR)

Pedri (86 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Ederson (88 OVR)

Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

John Stones (85 OVR)

Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad with TOTW (x2)

TOTW GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (88 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Ederson (88 OVR)

Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

John Stones (85 OVR)

Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

Alex Morgan (89 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Mo Salah (89 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Lauren Hemp (86 OVR)

Pedri (86 OVR)

There we have it, once you have submitted the requirements necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Bundesliga TOTY Davies Flashback to your Ultimate Team.

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.