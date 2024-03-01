FC 24: Generous Goalscorer Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your ST by +4 OVR!

The Fantasy FC promo is in full swing, and a second set of players, and Heroes have just dropped into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

This crazy promo is giving fans lots to get stuck into with Objectives, SBCs, and Evolutions all dropping along with Fantasy FC Team 2, and there is a new Evolution for players to complete.

We have a complete guide to the Generous Goalscorer Evolution, so let's check out how to complete it, and who the best players are for this EVO!

Generous Goalscorer Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 94

Shooting: Max. 90

Passing: Max. 75

Position: ST

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

click to enlarge + 3 Generous Goalscorer Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Generous Goalscorer Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of (Player 1, or Player 2), for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF - 85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution is Zambian striker Racheal Kundananji who plays for Madrid CFF in Liga F. We suggest using her 85-rated TOTW card for this EVO, which will increase to an 89 OVR with some incredible stats once evolved, including 95 pace, 87 shooting, 80 passing, 87 dribbling, 43 defending, and 91 physical. Kundananji has it all and will be a brute force in attack.

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig - 84 OVR)

Our second choice for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution is another Team of the Week card, this time a Belgian who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Lois Openda has great links, so chemistry won't be an issue, and once he is evolved, Openda will increase to an 88 rating with stats such as 97 pace, 85 shooting, 79 passing, 85 dribbling, and 82 physical. Defenders won't be able to catch up with him!

Brian Brobbey (Ajax - 85 OVR)

The final player that we have chosen as a suggestion for this Evolution is Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and his 85-rated inform card. Brobbey increases to an 89-rated player once evolved, with insane stats including, 94 pace, 88 shooting, 74 passing, 83 dribbling, 40 defending, and 91 physical. Much like Kundananji, the Dutchman will be relying on a mixture of pace and strength to score beat defenders, and score lots of goals.

How to complete the Generous Goalscorer Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Generous Goalscorer:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Generous Goalscorer Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +4

Physical: +1

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

click to enlarge + 3 Generous Goalscorer Evolution Level 2

There we have it once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO your player will have evolved by +4 OVRs, and it is super easy to complete!

Will you be throwing a player into this Evolution? Let us know down below!



