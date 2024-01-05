FC 24: How to complete FC Versus Sterling SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which one will you choose?

The FC Versus promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the first promo of the year is a good one!

EA has kicked off 2024 with a bang, as the Fire & Ice cards flood packs, and a brand-new SBC has just been added to the game.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the FC Versus Sterling SBC so that you can add this English star to your Ultimate Team

FC Versus Sterling SBC cheapest solutions

There is a brand-new Squad Building Challenge out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is now available as a Fire or Ice card in the game!

FC Versus Sterling SBCs

FC Versus includes lots of big names, with Sterling adding to the list, and this new SBC sees the English international earn a big upgrade.

Sterling has been given an 88-rated Fire & Ice card, with both versions having different stats and in different positions.

The Fire card is in the LW position, with stats including 91 shooting, 90 pace, 89 dribbling, 82 passing, and 5-star weak foot! Meanwhile, the Ice card is for the RW position, and comes with 92 dribbling, 90 pace, 82 shooting, 82 passing, and 5-star skill moves!

Although both cards are different, they still come with the exact same SBCs and requirements, which are listed below.

Both the Fire & Ice special cards look great, but you can only choose one once you have completed this SBC, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the FC Versus Sterling SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Chelsea

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Chelsea

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

England

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it! Once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated FC Versus Raheem Sterling to your Ultimate Team. This SBC should set you back around 495k coins.

Which version will you be choosing?

