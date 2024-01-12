FC 24: FC Versus Fire & Ice Team 2 Out Now!

Some great new players in packs!

FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and you can find all of the new promo players in packs!

Following on from Team 1, there is a brand-new set of Fire & Ice players available in packs for the next week, with some incredible players featured.

Together we will go through all of the players included in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2, so let's jump into it!

FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 Out Now

EA has just released FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 into packs, with the new promo dropping on 12 January at 6 pm GMT.

A bunch of new players are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and every player featured in the promo has two new cards, with one Fire item, and one Ice item.

click to enlarge + 4 FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2

Like with every promo EA releases, there will be tons of SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions dropped throughout the week matching the theme of the promo.

FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 Players

Every player in this promo has been given two cards, one being a Fire item, and the other an Ice item.

Each card will be different from the other and is either in a different position or has different stats, meaning both cards of the player will play differently in the game.

We will highlight the three highest-rated players in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 before listing the rest of the players, and their positions below, so let's take a look at all of the players featured in the latest promo drop.

Rodri (Manchester City - 91 OVR / CDM & CM)

Manchester City CDM features in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2, and he has had some insane upgrades on both items. His Fire card is in the CDM position, and he is now part of the Gullit Gang, and has had a mega-pace upgrade! On the other hand, his Ice card is set to the CM position, and actually looks better to play in defensive midfield, with solid upgrades all-round, but less shooting stats.

click to enlarge + 4 Fire Rodri

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United - 90 OVR / RW & ST)

Marcus Rashford is another player from a Manchester club featured in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2, and he is easily the most exciting player from this drop. The Englishman has been given two insane cards, one of which is in the RW position, and the other in the striker position, with the Trivela PlayStyle+, which is arguably the most dangerous PlayStyle in FC 24 currently.

click to enlarge + 4 Fire Rashford

Wendie Renard (Lyon - 89 OVR / CB & CDM)

Wendie Renard is one of the highest-rated players in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2 and she has two fantastic cards. The Lyon defender has a Fire item in the CB position, making her one of the best CBs in the game with those stats. She also has her Ice item in the CDM position which also has great stats, including and she now looks like a solid defensive midfield option too! Renard will link perfectly in a team with RTTK Selma Bacha.

click to enlarge + 4 Fire Renard

Here are the rest of the players included in FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 2:

Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea - 88 OVR / LB & RB)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid - 88 OVR / CB & CDM)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich - 88 / LW & RW)

Joao Felix (Barcelona - 88 OVR / LW & CF)

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan - 88 OVR / CB & CDM)

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan - 88 OVR / ST & CAM)

Richarlison (Tottenham - 87 OVR / LW & ST)

Christian Gunter (Freiburg - 87 OVR / LB & RB)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool - 86 OVR / CF & LW)

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.