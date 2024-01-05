FC 24 FC Versus: Fire & Ice Team 1 Out Now!

The first promo of 2024 is here!

It's finally here, the first promo of 2024 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has kicked off the year with a bang!

FC Versus is the promo, and each player included in the release has TWO new special cards out now in packs!

Together we will go through all of the players featured in FC Versus, highlighting the three highest-rated players and listing the rest below, so let's take a look at what the first promo of 2024 has to offer!

FC Versus Out Now

The first promo of 2024 has dropped, and FC 24 players can find Fire & Ice players in packs right now!

FC Versus dropped on 5 January at 6 pm GMT and will run for a week before it is replaced by another promo.

Like with every promo in FC 24, you can find players in packs, as well as via objectives and SBCs, and EA will also be dropping several Evolutions throughout the week.

FC Versus Fire & Ice Players

Every player included in the FC Versus promo has been given two new and upgraded special cards, both different from one another.

The Fire & Ice cards provide players with two different perspectives, one an updated version of their base card, and the other an alternate version in a different position and with upgraded stats!

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 93 OVR / ST & LW)

Neymar Jr features in the FC Versus promo, and he is the star of the show, much like he is on the pitch! The Brazilian superstar has been given two 93-rated cards, one in the striker position, and the other in his natural left-winger position. Neymar looks to be a very fun player to use, and his dribbling stats are almost perfect! Pack this Brazilian star, and you will have a very exciting start to 2024!

click to enlarge + 3 Neymar Jr FC Versus

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 90 OVR / ST & CAM)

Korean international, and Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son features in another promo, and he has endless cards to choose from. He has been given a 90 OVR card, set in the striker position and the CAM position, which is a nice change from his usual LW cards. Son has 90+ stats in both his pace and shooting on both his Fire & Ice cards, so whichever item you pack, you will have much joy with.

click to enlarge + 3 Heung-Min Son

Marta (Orlando Pride - 89 OVR / RW & CAM)

Another Brazilian superstar features in the FC Versus promo, with Orlando Pride midfielder Marta part of the release. Marta has been given an 89 OVR on both cards one in the CAM position and the other in the RW position making for some great variety. Marta is known for her silky skills and dribbling and EA has replicated that in both cards, with her dribbling stats at 90+ in each of the Fire & Ice versions.

click to enlarge + 3 Marta

Here are the rest of the Fire & Ice players included in the FC Versus Promo:

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla - 88 OVR / CB & CDM)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United - 88 OVR / RB & CM)

Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR / GK & GK)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid - 87 OVR / LB & CDM)

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid - 87 OVR / ST & ST)

Marco Asensio (PSG - 86 OVR / RW & CAM)

Moussa Sissoko (Nantes - 85 OVR / CM & CM)

Armand Lauriente (Sassuolo - 85 OVR / RW & LW)

Leanardo Spinazzola (Roma - 85 OVR / RWB & LWB)

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.