FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Singo SBC - Costs & Solutions

07 Mar 2024 6:24 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is drawing to a close with a Campaign Re-release taking its place, and EA has thrown one more SBC out to seal the promo and give fans a final Fantasy FC player to add to their squad.

AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo is now a Fantasy FC player and you can add the Ivorian to your Ultimate Team, with the potential of further upgrades in the future!

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add Fantasy FC Singo to your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Singo SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, and there is a new Ligue 1 star available in Ultimate Team to add to your squad.

The Fantasy FC promo contains live cards, all available for a maximum +4 OVR upgrade if the player's team meets certain goals in their next four domestic matches.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Singo

AS Monaco faces Strasbourg, Lorient, Metz, and Rennes in their next four games, and currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table as they fight for a Champions League spot this season, and upgrades are possible given their current form.

Singo has been given an 87-rated Fantasy FC card with some fantastic stats, including 93 pace, 80 passing, 86 dribbling, 83 defending, and 86 physical. The Ivorian defender also has the Technical PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Singo SBC.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

With this SBC completed, you will be able to upgrade the right-hand side of your team with Fantasy FC Wilfried Singo, who will cost around 54.9K coins.

Will you complete this final Fantasy FC SBC? Let us know below!

