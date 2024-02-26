FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Fuhrich SBC - Costs & Solutions

This new winger looks insane!

26 Feb 2024 6:15 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is in full swing in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released a new SBC into the game mode as part of the promo content.

Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich is now available in Ultimate Team, and for those unaware of the player, you will be pleasantly surprised to hear that he has received a whopping +15 OVR upgrade!

We have the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Fuhrich SBC, including a deep dive into the player's card, and the best way to complete the SBC, so let's check it out.

Fantasy FC Fuhrich SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich receiving an insane Fantasy FC item.

Stuttgart has surprised many in the Bundesliga this season, and currently sits third in the league by a six-point margin ahead of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Although strikers Deniz Undav and Serhou Guirassy have been in the headlines so far this season, Chris Fuhrich is having an equally splendid season with 13 goal contributions in 23 games.

EA has given Fuhrich an 88-rated Fantasy FC card with some incredible stats including, 90 pace, 86 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 61 defending, and 71 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Fuhrich

The German winger can also play in LW, LM, CF, and RW, has the Technical PlayStyle+, an amazing four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves!

To round things off, Fuhrich is also eligible to be upgraded by another +4 OVRs if Stuttgart and the player meet certain goals, which are all explained in our Fantasy FC piece.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting if you complete this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Fuhrich SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once both of the squads necessary for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Chris Fuhrich to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 107k coins.

Fantasy FC Team 1 is here | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over "Packs For You" Section

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.