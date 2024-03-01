FC 24: Fantasy FC Adli Objectives Guide

A new FREE card in Ultimate Team!

Fantasy FC Team 2 is out now as well as the second Fantasy FC Heroes squad, with a bunch of players in packs, lots of FC 24 fans will be searching desperately for a new fun addition to their Ultimate Team.

If packs aren't your thing, and you want to grind your way to an insane squad without spending any money, then you're in luck, as EA has just dropped a new set of objectives for Fantasy FC Amine Adli.

This Bayer Leverkusen striker is available for free in Ultimate Team, and we have a guide to completing this objective, so you can add Fantasy FC Adli to your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Adli Objectives Guide

There is a new objective out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, celebrating the release of the latest promo, Fantasy FC Team 2, and EA has made a new card available via objectives for FREE!

Bayer Leverkusen striker Amine Adli is now available in Ultimate Team objectives, and all you have to do is complete four challenges to get this card, without spending a penny!

EA has given Amine Adli a huge +10 OVR upgrade to his new Fantasy FC card, and he has some great stats including, 89 pace, 87 shooting, 83 passing, 89 dribbling, 49 defending, and 81 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Amine Adli

Adli also has four-star skills moves, and a four-star week foot, and can play in ST, LM, and CF, making for some great diversity in which role you want to play the Moroccan.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete the Fantasy FC: Amine Adli objective, so you can add the Bayer Leverkusen striker to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

Goal Rush

Requirements:

Score 2 or more goals per match in 6 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Goal Rush

Bundesliga Dominance

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 3 Bundesliga players in your starting 11.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

Attacking Support

Requirements:

Assist 10 goals with Attackers in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Attacking Support

Play 8

Requirements:

Play 8 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

Once you have completed all four of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem Fantasy FC Amine Adli, as well as have four packs and 2000 XP added to your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing the Amine Adli objective?

