FC 24: How to complete Eredivisie POTM De Jong SBC - Costs & Solutions

A solid month for the striker!

01 Mar 2024 5:15 PM +00:00

As a new month rolls around, that can only mean one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Player of the Month awards are coming thick and fast!

The latest POTM winner is in the Eredivisie, with PSV striker Luuk De Jong winning the February award for the first time this season.

De Jong has been given a new Player of the Month item in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions for you to add the Dutchman to your squad, so let's check them out.

Eredivisie February POTM De Jong SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC is out now and Dutch striker Luuk De Jong is the February POTM in the Eredivisie.

EA has given De Jong the February award for his displays throughout the month, as the 33-year-old managed to score five goals and provide two assists in four matches.

PSV beat PEC Zwolle, Heracles, and FC Volendam in February, as well as drawing to Ajax, with De Jong providing a goal contribution in every match.

De Jong has been awarded a +9 OVR upgrade and is now an 88-rated striker with some great stats including, 84 pace, 91 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 57 defending, and 90 physical.

click to enlarge + 2 Eredivisie POTM De Jong

He has also been given the Aerial PlayStyle+, so he will be very effective in crossing situations.

The PSV-man could be a hidden gem in this year's Ultimate Team with those stats, so here are the cheapest solutions, so you can add Eredivisie POTM De Jong to your Ultimate Team.

Eredivisie POTM De Jong SBC

Requirements:

Eredivisie Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Eredivisie POTM De Jong SBC Solution

Once this SBC is completed you will be able to add Eredivisie POTM Luuk De Jong to your Ultimate Team for around 35k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

