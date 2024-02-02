FC 24: How to complete Eredivisie POTM Brobbey SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another POTM card already!

The Eredivisie Player of the Month for January has been announced and Ajax's Brian Brobbey has received his second award in the space of just three weeks!

Like every month, the winner of the Eredivisie POTM earns a Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Brobbey is the latest recipient from the Dutch first division.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Eredivisie POTM Brobbey SBC so that you can add him to your Ultimate Team.

Eredivisie POTM Brobbey SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Brian Brobbey winning the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for January.

click to enlarge + 2 Eredivisie January POTM Brobbey

The Dutch striker picked up where he left off in 2023, scoring five league goals in three matches throughout January.

Brobbey has had yet another fantastic month with Ajax, which has been reflected in his January POTM card stats.

Brobbey has been rewarded with a slightly improved POTM item this time around and is now 87-rated compared to his 86 OVR in December. He also has some great stats including 93 pace, 87 shooting, 82 passing, 86 dribbling, and 90 physical!

Now that you know the kind of player you will be getting, let's take a look at the Eredivisie POTM Brobbey SBC and its cheapest solutions.

January POTM Brobbey SBC

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 POTM Brobbey Squad

There we have it, once you have completed the requirements, you will be able to add Eredivisie January Player of the Month Brian Brobbey to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should cost you around 39.3k coins, which is a bargain for a player of Brobbey's quality!

