Latest FC 24 Squad Update is a MESS

07 Mar 2024 3:35 PM +00:00

The first instalment of the EA SPORTS FC franchise was released just over five months ago, and it's safe to say that it's endured a bumpy ride since.

A number of gameplay issues followed by several price discounts pretty much tells you the story of FC 24 so far, with EA applying ten Title Updates after it launched back in September last year as they attempt to put things right.

Despite their best efforts to address bugs, glitches and other game-breaking flaws, however, many continue to drive players crazy, and the latest Squad Update sums the FC 24 experience up to a tee.

As is so often the case with EA's updates, it's one step forward and two steps back.

Take the latest Squad Update, for example. EA usually do a great job at keeping things current in their games, ensuring they accurately reflect what we are seeing in real life. However, the FC 24 Squad Update that went live on 6 March is nothing short of a complete mess.

The latest Squad Update is filled with bugs which has seen two players named 'FakePlayer' emerge, whilst two 15-year-olds appear to have been added by mistake.

One of which is Wolves' Wesley Okoduwa, who has 87 Potential despite playing at youth level and never debuting for the first team. Additionally, his in-game appearance is embarrassingly inaccurate, regardless of whether it's a placeholder or not.

In an even stranger turn of events, one of the 'FakePlayers' is actually Everton's Seamus Coleman, who apparently now plays for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

If you are looking to start a new and realistic Career Mode save, it may be a good idea to wait until EA patches things up with another Squad Update. Quite a few have already been released in the last couple of weeks, so hopefully it won't be long before we see a fix for these annoying glitches.

