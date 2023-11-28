FC 24 Receives HUGE Boost After Black Friday Sales

There will have been plenty for EA to reflect on as we approach two months since the official launch of FC 24.

Although anyone who has played their games in recent years will advise not to get hopes up over a new EA release, it was difficult not to with FC 24, which represented a new era following the conclusion of FIFA's partnership.

As an avid FIFA player myself, there were hopes for a fresh start, major improvements, and a step in the right direction, but those hopes were rather short-lived.

Five major Title Updates and a bunch of negative reviews later, we're back to square one, talking about the same old problems which always seem to crop up every single year.

That said, the aforementioned updates have improved the FC 24 experience to an extent, and Electronic Arts received another welcome boost thanks to the Black Friday sales.

FC 24 tops UK sales charts

It may have been a bumpy launch for FC 24, but Black Friday has provided EA with a much-needed break from all the noise after it claimed top spot in the UK physical sales charts this week.

click to enlarge FC 24

PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo all dropped FC 24 down to half-price, whilst other retailers also offered some great deals including 40% off.

Black Friday saw the FIFA successor receive a 101% increase in sales, with the majority coming on PS5, according to GfK via GamesIndustry.biz.

As a result, FC 24 moved up from third place to first, leaving last week's winner, Hogwarts Legacy, in second.

The sales boost couldn't have been timed much better for EA after a number of players admitted they had already given up on FC 24, and stopped playing altogether amid several gameplay issues.

For now though, the pressure will have been somewhat eased, and those at EA can breathe a sigh of relief after a tough couple of months.

Despite some fans ditching the game, millions around the world continue to enjoy plenty of FC 24 Ultimate Team content, with Team of the Week 11 on its way and the Thunderstruck promo available now.

Did you cave in and buy FC 24 during the Black Friday sales? Let us know!

