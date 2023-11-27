FC 24 TOTW 11: Predictions, leaks & more

Team of the Week 11 is right around the corner, as another weekend has produced some fantastic performances worldwide.

Each week EA drops a new TOTW, featuring 18 of the best-performing players from over the weekend, giving them cards known as informs, which are upgraded versions of their regular cards, available in packs!

Domestic football returned this weekend, meaning we will no longer be taking a look at international performances, and instead looking at club level. Together we will go through all you need to know about TOTW 11, plus give you 18 predictions on who we expect to feature, so let's dive in!

TOTW 11 release date & how to get

Team of the Week 11 will be release on Wednesday, 29 November at 6 pm GMT, and will be available in packs for all players.

There will be 18 players available to pack, all above 83 OVR, and we expect some fantastic players.

You will have a week to get your hands on the players you want, before they are removed from packs, and replaced by TOTW 12.

TOTW 11 predictions

Like with every Team of the Week, we will predict all the players we expect to feature in the release, based on their performance over the weekend of football.

We will highlight the top three highest-rated players, before listing the rest below, so let's take a look at who we expect to feature in TOTW 11!

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 91 OVR)

Barcelona winger Caroline Hansen has become a fan favourite in FC 24, since the introduction of female players to Ultimate Team. Already 90-rated with an insane base card, Hansen is one of the best players in the game. We expect the Norwegian winger to be in TOTW 11 after an exceptional display, as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 over the weekend, and Hansen grabbed one goal and three assists!

click to enlarge + 3 Caroline Hansen

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo could receive his first Team of the Week of the season in TOTW 11 after he shone in a 3-0 win against Al Akhdoud. The Portuguese forward bagged a brace in the game, as Al Nassr look to bridge the gap between themselves and Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. A boost to 88 OVR would make one of the world's best-ever players, much more usable in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo - 88 OVR)

Domenico Berardi is a Sassuolo legend, spending his entire career with the club despite his ability being far superior. That being said, he is the key to their success, and Berardi bagged a brace, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Sassuolo beat Empoli 4-3 in Serie A over the weekend. This will be Berardi's second TOTW feature in FC 24, so he will receive an 88-rated card.

click to enlarge + 3 Domenico Berardi

Here are all the other players expected to feature in TOTW 11:

Goalkeeper:

Andre Onana (Manchester United - 86 OVR)

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool - 88 OVR)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 87 OVR)

Pau Torres (Aston Villa - 85 OVR)

Omar Colley (Besiktas - 83 OVR)

Midfielders:

Pascal Gross (Brighton - 84 OVR)

Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana - 83 OVR)

Bernard Mensah (Al-Tai - 83 OVR)

Wingers:

Malcom (Al Hilal - 84 OVR)

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth - 83 OVR)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund - 83 OVR)

Forwards: