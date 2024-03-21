FC 24: EA Gives FREE Football Pass to FC Founders

A month of free football!

21 Mar 2024 4:50 PM +00:00

FC 24 is reaching the halfway stage of its cycle, as we endure some fantastic new updates within the game, and indulge ourselves in the constant content that EA is throwing at us within Ultimate Team.

EA is celebrating the 15th birthday of Ultimate Team with the Ultimate Birthday promo, and there are some insane players featured from leagues around the world.

Whilst many players spend hours playing FC 24, EA has given out a free trial to FC Founders for the MLS Season Pass, allowing those FC 24 players to watch some of their favourite players in real life instead! We will go through what the pass means, and how to redeem it so you can watch some MLS action for FREE!

MLS Season Pass free trial

EA has handed out a month's free trial to FC Founders for the 2024 MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, allowing FC 24 players to catch some action in the USA's top division free of charge!

This means players will be able to catch the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Lorenzo Insigne, all in action for the next month!

When logging onto FC 24, players will be greeted with a message from the FC team, along with a QR code that takes you to the Apple TV website once scanned.

click to enlarge Lionel Messi

From there you will be able to redeem the offer for your free trial to run from 21 March 2024 and expires on 21 April 2024 where you will then be given a month's pass and be able to see a solid four gameweek's of MLS action for FREE!

How to redeem

If you are an existing Apple TV member, you will be able to log in straight away once your offer is redeemed and the free trial will be active.

However, if you don't have an Apple TV account, you will be required to create one so you can indulge in the MLS games within this free trial.

This is a great incentive from EA, will you be redeeming the free trial and watching some MLS matches? Let us know in the comments below!

