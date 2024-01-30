FC 24: Double Plus Pursuit Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your CM by +14 OVR!

Team of the Season is almost at an end, and EA is going out with a bang, releasing some incredible content for FC 24 Ultimate Team players to get stuck into.

There is a new Evolution now available in Ultimate Team, and this is one of the best yet, with the evolved player increasing by +14 OVRs!

We have a complete guide to the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution, including three player suggestions, so let's check it out!

Double Plus Pursuit Evolution Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 500 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CM in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution.

Overall: Max. 75

Pace: Max. 80

Shooting: Max. 74

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

Position: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Best players for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Leon Goretzka, or Mateo Kovacic, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal - 75 OVR)

Our first choice for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution is Arsenal and Australia midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross. The WSL CDM gets a mega +14 upgrade in this EVO, like every player, and increases to an 89 OVR with 82 pace, 86 shooting, 87 passing, 86 dribbling, 79 defending, and 79 physical. Every player in this EVO gets a two PS+ as well.

Anton Stach (Hoffenheim - 75 OVR)

Our second choice player for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution is German midfielder Anton Stach who looks incredible. Stach looks solid in CDM, and can also play in CM, and CF! Once evolved, Stach increases to an 89 OVR with 78 pace, 79 shooting, 87 passing, 83 dribbling, 85 defending, and 88 physical, which is almost 'Gullit Gang.'

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves - 75 OVR)

A French Premier League player is always popular in Ultimate Team which is why Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is our final choice for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution. Increasing to an 89 OVR once evolved, Bellegarde also has 83 pace, 74 shooting, 85 passing, 89 dribbling, 81 defending, and 81 physical, making for a well-rounded midfielder.

How to complete the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +14 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +6

Passing: +6

Dribbling: +6

Physical: +4

Weak Foot: +1*

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +6

Passing: +7

Dribbling: +6

PlayStyle: Slide Tackle

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +6

Defending: +11

Physical: +5

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Relentless

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution, and upgraded your player by +14 OVRs!

