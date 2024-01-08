FC 24: Cut Inside Evolutions Guide

Channel your inner Arjen Robben.

There is a brand-new Evolution in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA continues producing exciting content as the countdown to Team of the Year begins.

The Cut Inside Evolution is available now in Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to upgrade a right-winger and we have a guide to completing it.

We will go through each of the challenges, and rewards, and give you three suggestions on who to use for the Cut Inside Evolution, so let's get stuck in!

Cut Inside Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 500 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's look at the player requirements for the Cut Inside Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every right-winger in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Cut Inside Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 88

Shooting: Max. 85

Dribbling: Max. 87

Position: RW

Total Positions: Max. 3

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

Best players for the Cut Inside Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Cut Inside Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Bukayo Saka, or Kadidiatou Diani, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham - 85 OVR)

Our first choice for the Cut Inside Evolution is Showdown Dejan Kulusevski, who is a perfect fit for this Evolution. The left-footed winger looks insane once evolved, increasing to an 89-rated player with 89 pace, 90 shooting, 89 passing, 89 dribbling, and 83 physical. With the upgrade of playing at CF, as well as on the wing, Kulusevski looks like an exciting EVO!

Sidi Sane (Braunschweig - 85 OVR)

Despite his league, we think Sidi Sane should not be slept on when it comes to the Cut Inside Evolution, as he looks insane! Brother of Leroy, Sidi Sane has an 85-rated Dynasties special card which fits perfectly into the Cut Inside Evolution, and he increases to an 89-rated player once evolved. On top of that, Sane has 90 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, 88 dribbling, and 89 physical! It's difficult to say no to a player with those stats.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 83 OVR)

'Cold Palmer' is everyone's go-to for this EVO and we can see why! Palmer has an incredible dynamic image on his card, but also looks insane once evolved. By putting TOTW Palmer into the Cut Inside Evolution, the Englishman increases to an 87 OVR player, with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 86 passing, and 89 dribbling, and he can play at RW, CF, and CAM!

How to complete the Cut Inside Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by four OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Cut Inside Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Passing: +2

Physical: +1

Weak Foot: +1*

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +2

Position: CF

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Cut Inside Evolution, and upgraded your player by four OVRs!

