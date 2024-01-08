FC 24: Is Man City-bound Claudio Echeverri in the game?

He's dubbed the next Messi!

FC 24 will become four months old in a few weeks, and despite a bumpy start, recent Title Updates have moved it in the right direction. As a result, players are finally enjoying the game, with many deep into their Ultimate Team journeys and Career Mode saves.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents out there, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have perhaps slipped under the radar.

With the January transfer window now open, several wonderkids could be on the move this month, and it appears Claudio Echeverri is one of them. In this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's dive in!

Who is Claudio Echeverri?

Unless you are a Man City fan or a close follower of Argentinian football, we suspect Claudio Echeverri isn't a familiar name to many right now, but that probably won't be the case for much longer.

That's because the recently turned 18-year-old is closing in on a £20 million move to treble winners Manchester City, according to multiple reports. While Echeverri is expected to remain at River Plate for the remainder of the season at least, supporters will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his progress.

Labelled the 'next Lionel Messi', Echeverri has enjoyed a breakthrough year for both club and country. After training with Argentina's senior squad, River Plate head coach and former Man City defender Martin Demichelis handed Echeverri his senior debut, in which he provided an assist during a 3-1 win.

Since then, the only way has been up for Echeverri, who has established himself as captain of the Argentina Under-17 national team, scoring 13 goals and setting up a further five for La Albiceleste.

Is Claudio Echeverri in FC 24?

Yes, Claudio Echeverri is in FC 24. The attacking midfielder was added to the game for the very first time this year, with EA originally giving him a 64 OVR and 85 potential.

Thanks to his impressive displays which caught the attention of City and even Barcelona, however, he has since been upgraded to 66 OVR and 86 potential.

Standing at 5'7", Echeverri comes with 83 pace and 75 dribbling in FC 24, although they can no doubt grow to insane numbers with regular game time and the right development plan.

As of right now, Echeverri remains at River Plate in FC 24, although he will most likely be made a Man City loanee via a future Squad Update once his transfer is official.

