FC 24: Centurions Pereira Objectives Guide

Centurions Team 1 is out now in packs on FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA is smashing it with content recently!

We have guides to the latest Evolutions including, Trailblazer Striker, and Trailblazer Centre Back, so be sure to check those out! We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Odegaard SBC, Icon Stoichkov SBC, and the Trailblazers Foyth SBC, both available in Ultimate Team.

EA loves to drop an objective upon the release of a new promo, and they have just added Centurions Danilo Pereira to Ultimate Team, you can get your hands on the Paris Saint Germain midfielder for FREE, by following this guide. So let's get stuck in!

Centurions Pereira Objectives guide

A brand-new special card has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team via the Objectives page, and you can now get your hands on Centurions Danilo Pereira for FREE, by completing the challenges.

click to enlarge + 2 Centurions Pereira

There are four challenges needed to complete the objective, and we will go through each one, giving the requirements, and the reward you will receive for completing them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how to complete the Centurions Danilo Pereira Objectives.

Portuguese Power

Requirements:

Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Portuguese players.

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1,000 XP

Ligue 1 Distribution

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1,000 XP

Top Defense

Requirements:

Concede 1 or less goals per match in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1,000 XP

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting 11.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

click to enlarge + 2 Centurions Pereira

There we have it, you will now have four packs to open, as well as a new CDM to add to your team for absolutely FREE!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.