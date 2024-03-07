FC 24: Bundesliga February POTM Vote Open

Who has your vote?

07 Mar 2024 12:46 PM +00:00

2024 has flown by so far and March is already here, which means it's time to vote for your Bundesliga Player of the Month for February.

EA has announced that voting is now open for the Bundesliga February POTM, revealing six nominees who could eventually receive an upgraded Bundesliga POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team should they win.

Together, we will go through each of the nominees and discuss why they have been nominated, after showing you how to submit the all-important vote for your winner, so let's take a look!

Bundesliga February POTM Vote Open

The vote for the Bundesliga February Player of the Month is now open, and six nominees are available to choose from on the FC 24 Website.

Fans only have a short amount of time to choose their favourite, so if you want a specific player to win the POTM award, be quick to decide before the voting period closes.

click to enlarge + 7 Bundesliga February POTM Nominees

Once the voting comes to an end, EA will release a Player of the Month card as an SBC for all players to complete, so you can add the POTM item to your Ultimate Team.

Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav was the winner last time around and received a huge +12 upgrade to his 75 OVR as part of the POTM card, leaving him 87-rated.

Bundesliga February POTM Nominees

Now it's time for the trickiest part, choosing your winner from the following list of talented players. There are six players nominated for the latest Bundesliga Player of the Month award, all of whom have been in great form for their respective clubs throughout February.

Below, we will go through each nominee and tell you why they deserve to be the POTM winner for February, so without further ado, let's dive in!

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich may be struggling for consistency this season, but their star man up front certainly isn't. Four goals throughout February means Harry Kane is nominated for the POTM award, with two of those goals coming against RB Leipzig, who lost 2-1 at the Allianz Arena. The Englishman's quadruple in February takes his goal tally for the season up to 33 in all competitions.

click to enlarge + 7 Harry Kane

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

League leaders Bayer Leverkusen went another month unbeaten which is why three of their players have been nominated for the POTM award. First up is Alex Grimaldo, who scored one goal and provided another as his side won all four of their Bundesliga games in February.

click to enlarge + 7 Alex Grimaldo

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

In with a chance of winning his third Bundesliga POTM award of the season is fellow Bayer Leverkusen star, Florian Wirtz. Just like his teammates, the attacking midfielder continued to play a key role in Leverkusen's outstanding form, providing three assists in February, all of which contributed to victories for Xabi Alonso's side.

click to enlarge + 7 Florian Wirtz

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alongside Alex Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong is thriving as an attacking wingback and continues to play a pivotal role in Leverkusen's success in front of goal. Scoring twice throughout February, the Dutchman is the third and final Leverkusen player nominated for POTM.

click to enlarge + 7 Jeremie Frimpong

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

With just one goal contribution to his name in February, Xavi Simons may not be a standout nominee compared to others on this list, but that shouldn't hide the fact that the PSG loanee had an impressive month. Winning 65% of his duels, Simons also found the back of the net with a lovely strike against Borussia Monchengladbach in a 2-0 win.

click to enlarge + 7 Xavi Simons

Kevin Stoger (VfL Bochum)

Last but not least is Austrian midfielder Kevin Stoger, who bagged one goal and provided two assists for VfL Bochum as they picked up five points in February. Stoger's contributions could prove key as his side fight for Bundesliga survival and sit one place above the relegation play-offs.

click to enlarge + 7 Kevin Stoger

Now that you know all of the players nominated for the Bundesliga February POTM, who are you hoping receives a POTM SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know below!

TOTW 25 Out Now | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Fantasy FC Team 2 is here | Title Update 10 Patch Notes | Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide | YouTuber gives brutally honest verdict on FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.