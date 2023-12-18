FC 24: Budding Starlet Evolutions Guide

Upgrade a player by EIGHT OVRs!

Content on FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to impress, with the Team of the Group Stage promo in packs now!

Along with the latest promo, EA has dropped some new Evolutions, and they are starting to step up their game as Christmas closes in.

The Budding Starlet Evolution is out now, and we are going to give you a complete guide on how to complete it, along with some suggestions on players who look incredible once evolved, so let's jump in!

Budding Starlet Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Budding Starlet Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Budding Starlet Evolution.

Overall: Max. 77

Pace: Max. 91

Shooting: Max. 80

Dribbling: Max. 83

Physical: Max. 69

Must not be: CF

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 4 Budding Starlet Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Budding Starlet Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Budding Starlet Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Ansu Fati, or Dejan Kulusevski, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Noni Madueke (Chelsea - 77 OVR)

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is a great option for the Budding Starlet Evolution and looks like a cracking player with fantastic chemistry links. The English winger upgrades to an 85 OVR once evolved and increases to 93 pace, 81 shooting, and 90 dribbling. As a winger, there isn't much more you can ask for!

Demarai Gray (Al Ettifaq - 77 OVR)

This card is definitely hard to get chemistry with, but Demarai Gray could be the perfect super substitution if used in the Budding Starlet Evolution. The Jamaican winger increases to an 85 OVR, and has 89 pace, 86 shooting, 80 passing, and 89 dribbling once evolved, which is awesome!

Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth - 77 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Budding Starlet Evolution is Dutch winger Justin Kluivert who turns into a fantastic player once evolved. The Bournemouth man increases to an 85 rating and has fantastic stats such as, 91 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing, and 87 dribbling, and arguably one of the best players for this Evolution.

How to complete the Budding Starlet Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by EIGHT OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Budding Starlet Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +5

Passing: +7

Dribbling: +5

Physical: +6

click to enlarge + 4 Budding Starlet Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Play 1 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +4

Physical: +3

PlayStyle: Acrobatic

click to enlarge + 4 Budding Starlet Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +4

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Quick Step

click to enlarge + 4 Budding Starlet Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Budding Starlet Evolution, and upgraded your player by EIGHT OVRs!

Trequatista Time Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC | Latest Meta Changes in FC 24 | Team of the Group Stage Promo Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | Best Slider Settings for FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.