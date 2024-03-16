Magic moments!

EA has pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 15th birthday of the popular Ultimate Team game mode with the Ultimate Birthday event. The FC 24 Birthday Magic Evolutions Guide is here to provide players with all the information they need.

This week, the online mode has received significant updates, including new celebrations and game faces. Additionally, EA has introduced a variety of new content to Ultimate Team, including some incredible players in packs and through SBCs.

One of the new features in FC 24 Ultimate Team is Evolutions, a new addition to the game this year. EA has introduced two new EVOs to Ultimate Team, and in this guide, we will walk you through the complete Birthday Magic Evolutions experience.

Birthday Magic Evolutions Guide

EA has recently released a fresh Evolution update for FC 24, allowing players to enhance their cards without any cost. The introduction of Evolutions has been a massive success among FC 24 players since its initial launch, resulting in each Ultimate Team having its own distinct style due to the diverse players being evolved.

click to enlarge + 2 Birthday Magic

In this article, we will guide you through the player requirements for the Birthday Magic Evolution, recommend three players that we believe are the best to evolve, and provide you with a list of challenges to complete along with the corresponding rewards.

So, without any further delay, let's delve into the player requirements for the Birthday Magic Evolution.

Player Requirements

Here are the requirements you need for the Birthday Magic Evolution:

Overall Max. 85

Pace Max. 90

Shooting Min. 70

Dribbling Max. 90

Physicality Max. 87

Playstyles Max. 8

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Best players for the Birthday Magic Evolution

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United – 85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Rashford

Ademola Lookman IF (Atalanta – 85 OVR)

Giacomo Raspadori Winter (Napoli – 85 OVR)

How to complete the Birthday Magic Evolution

Here's how to complete the Birthday Magic Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Passing +1

Physical +1

Shooting +1

Dribbling 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +3

Shooting +1

Physical +1

Pace +1

Passing +1

Flair Playstyle+

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +2

Skills +4

Dribbling +3

Rapid PlayStyle+

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +5 OVRs!

Will you be adding a player from your squad to this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

