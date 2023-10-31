FC 24: Ballon d'Or special cards in Ultimate Team?!

FC 24 has started off in exceptional fashion with tons of promos releasing weekly!

Centurions Team 1 is currently available in packs, and we have guides to the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions for you to feast your eyes on! If you are looking to complete any SBCs, then we have all the cheapest solutions for every Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 including, Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta.

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or for the 22/23 season, and are respected as the best players in the world in their respective sport. With EA introducing women into UT this year, could we finally see the Ballon d'Or winners earn special cards in the game? Let's take a further look.

Will the Ballon d'Or winners get a special card in FC 24?

The question on many FC 24 players lips since the announcement of the Ballon d'Or winners, has been whether or not we will see them receive a special card from EA.

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati won the prestigious award for their footballing success on 30 October 2023, with Messi winning the award for the eighth time.

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for the first time in her career after winning the World Cup, Champions League, Liga F, plus much more during the 22/23 season.

The success of both players has given FC 24 fans hope that they may receive special cards in Ultimate Team, so let's take a look at the possibilities!

Women in Ultimate Team

For the first time in its history, female players were added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving gamers a whole new world of players to pick from, and it has done wonders for the women's game!

Aitana Bonmati is one of the highest-rated players in Ultimate Team and has a 90-rated Rare Gold card worth 200k coins!

click to enlarge + 4 Aitana Bonmati FC 24 Ultimate Team card

If EA were to give her a special card for winning the Ballon d'Or it could be one of the best in the game, and would most likely be part of the 'Gullit Gang,' with 80+ stats in all departments.

Ballon d'Or in Career Mode

Another first in FC 24 is the official licensing for the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Career Mode!

With EA getting this licensing it could open up doors for future promos, including a special card for the Ballon d'Or winners.

Although Team of the Year usually focuses on the best XI from the ceremony, EA could release a special card for the two winners.

We could even see Jude Bellingham, and Emiliano Martinez receive upgraded cards for winning the Kopa Trophy, and Yashin Trophy respectively.

Community Reaction

There have been many people in the community suggesting that the Ballon d'Or winners should receive special cards.

@sbc_tips said: "Fingers crossed EA drop some Ballon d'Or content (they now have the license)."

click to enlarge + 4 Ballon d'Or winners concept

Another Twitter post from @futradingempire read: "With the license for the Ballon d'Or, EA must release a themed event in EAFC!

"Imagine these SBCs!"

click to enlarge + 4 Ballon d'Or SBCs concept

With huge hype over the winners of the prestigious trophy this year, and the licensing that EA now has on both the Ballon d'Or and women's football, maybe we will see the first ever Ballon d'Or-related content in Ultimate Team!

However, what impact will this have on Team of the Year?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.