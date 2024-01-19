Another top prospect on the move?

Team of the Year has officially arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, kickstarting what is set to be one of the most exciting promos yet!

Meanwhile, Career Mode fans will no doubt be deep into their saves while keeping one eye on the January transfer window, which has been somewhat of a slow burner so far.

Although there's quite a stark contrast between the two in-game modes right now, it's not all doom and gloom for Career Mode users, with new players and face scans being added via Title Update 7. There are also several wonderkids attracting interest this month, including one of the very best in FC 24.

Who is Antonio Nusa in FC 24?

Rated as one of the best wonderkids in not only FC 24 but real life too, we're confident that a lot of you will already be familiar with the name Antonio Nusa.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the Belgian Pro League, where he has made 10 goal contributions in 62 games for Club Brugge.

Although Nusa has some work to do to become more clinical in front of goal, it is his attacking work rate that makes him stand out from the rest, possessing energy, speed, skill, and finesse.

Predominantly causing havoc down the left wing, Nusa has already made four appearances for the Norway National team too, scoring one and assisting a further four.

As a result of his eye-catching performances over the past year, Nusa is now one of the most popular youngsters in FC 24 Career Mode, with a 71 OVR and impressive 87 potential. Capable of playing on either flank, the Norwegian sensation also has 86 pace and 79 dribbling, making him the perfect option should you be on the lookout for a new forward.

Speaking of which, that appears to be the case for Ange Postecoglou, with Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Nusa according to multiple reports. It's claimed that Brugge values the player at £25 million and wants to keep him on loan for the remainder of the season, something Spurs appear to be open to.

So, if you plan to start a new Career Mode save and sign Nusa, be sure to do it soon, as he could become a Tottenham loanee in the next Squad Update, making him unavailable to recruit straight away.

