FC 24: Amazon Prime Gaming Pack Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards in FC 24

Are there Prime Gaming packs in FC 24?

EA Sports FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards and packs have made their return for yet another year. While EA has yet to officially announce this, they have consistently provided Prime Gaming packs for their other sports titles. As a result, there's a strong likelihood that EA Sports FC 24 will also offer some complimentary packs.

Leaks have already shown us what type of packs and rewards we can expect to see in FC 24 very soon:

x1 81+ Pick

x4 Gold Rares

Loan Haaland

6 Consumables

How do I get Prime Gaming rewards in FC 24?

EA has scheduled to launch the Prime Gift Pack for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, available to all Amazon Prime subscribers.

To link your EA Account to Amazon, please follow these steps:

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the "Sign In" button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the "Claim" button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click "Claim now" on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click "Switch Amazon account" to select the right one. Click "Go to Electronic Arts." You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click "Sign In." You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click "Allow." Click "Return to Amazon." Finally, click "Complete claim" to finish the process.

