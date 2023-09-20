How to complete EA FC 24 Foundations SBC

Players who want a head start can complete the EA FC 24 Foundations SBC. While the game is not out yet, with early access starting on 22 September, some users can use the web app to start building rosters.

The EA FC 24 Foundation SBCs are not particularly hard, in fact, most won't even task you with completing a full squad. They are simply introductory SBCs to help you familiarise yourself with Ultimate Team if you're new and if you're a veteran, it will allow you to get some decent rewards as you prepare for the full launch of EA FC 24.

With all that said, let's take a look at every EA FC 24 Foundation SBC and how to complete it.

EA FC 24 Foundations SBC - How to complete

There are a total of five Foundations SBC to complete in EA FC 24. Let's break them all down.

EA FC 24 Foundations SBC requirements and solutions

Foundations I

Break Away - 1 common bronze player

- 1 common bronze player A Brace - 2 common bronze players

- 2 common bronze players Hat-trick - 3 common bronze players

- 3 common bronze players A Pair of Pairs - 4 common bronze players

Cost: 2,000 Coins.

Reward: Two Players pack.

Foundations II

All About That OVR - Two common players with maximum of 80 OVR

- Two common players with maximum of 80 OVR A Quality Trade - One rare player

One rare player A True National - Minimum of two common players/three players from same nation

Solution: Irwin - 62 OVR / dos Santos - 54 OVR / Lansing - 62 OVR

Bring It All Together Now - Maximum of two rare players/maximum team rating of 90/four players from the same nation

Solution: Dumrath - 53 OVR / Kirschke - 62 OVR / Feller - 59 OVR / Klinger - 62 OVR)

Reward: Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

Foundations III

Leagues - Two common players from the same league

Solution: Booth - 54 OVR / Jones - 53 OVR (League 2)

Advanced Leagues - Two common players/exactly two leagues in squad/two players from the same league

Solution: Quilchini - 58 OVR / Øy - 54 OVR / Ulla - 56 OVR (Eliteserien and Ligue 2 BKT)

Nations - Two common players with one nationality in squad

Solution: Cann - 52 OVR / Richardson - 51 OVR (Both English)

Advanced Nations - Two common players/two nationalities in squad/two players from the same nation

Solution: Schofield - 62 OVR / Wright - 51 OVR / Al Najjar - 58 OVR (2 English players and Saudi Arabian player)

Group reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack.

Foundations IV

Hybrid Chemistry I - Exactly three players from the same league and nation/Minimum of two chemistry points on each player

Solutions: Hugo Vallejo - 66 OVR / Luis Perea - 66 OVR / Alex Martin - 68 OVR

Hybrid Chemistry II - Exactly three players from the same league and the same club/Minimum of two chemistry points on each player

Solutions: Norohna - 66 OVR / Olaya - 65 OVR / Cabello - 66 OVR

Hybrid Chemistry III - Exactly two players from same club and nation/Minimum of two chemistry points on each player

Solutions: Paterok - 62 OVR / Boeder - 65 OVR

10 Chemistry - Minimum of 10 squad chemistry points

Solutions: Mazzocchi - 69 OVR / Bellemo - 70 OVR / Cigarini - 68 OVR / Ricci - 67 OVR / Franchi - 61 OVR

Group reward: 2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Foundations V

Defensive Development - Bronze players with a minimum of 1 chemistry point on each player

Solutions: Junqua - 63 OVR / Alvarez - 61 OVR / MacNaughton - 62 OVR

A Better Buildup - Bronze players with a minimum of 1 chemistry point on each player

Solutions: Lixandru - 63 OVR / Lopez - 62 OVR / Seto - 63 OVR

Advancing Attack - Bronze players with a minimum of 1 chemistry point on each player

Solutions: Rondon - 64 OVR / Fatal - 64 OVR / Ruben Fonseca = 63 OVR

Multi League & Nation - Three players from the same league/three players from same nation/Minimum of 6 chemistry points for whole squad

Solutions: Oscar Clemente - 67 OVR / Rossi - 61 OVR / Carlos Romero - 65 OVR / Boggermann - 56 OVR / Berto Horreo - 63 OVR

Group reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

