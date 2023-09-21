EA FC 24: How to complete the League and Nation Hybrid SBC

We are happy to say that EA FC 24 is finally here! The first title of EA FC is now with us and we are so excited to get started with all of the new fantastic updates and features in the game!

With fans looking to get the biggest head start in Ultimate Team as possible, we have an exciting SBC that will help you collect some exciting packs! We have already covered the cheapest solutions for the Foundations SBC in FC 24 so why not check it out!

The League and Nation Hybrid have been a quality SBC for many years and this year it is essential that you complete it!

League and Nation Hybrid SBC solutions

This Squad Building Challenge has four squads that you must complete for the overall prize. And today we will be going through the cheapest solutions for each squad to help you get the best start to FC 24 Ultimate Team as possible!

Completing this all four SBC squads will reward you with a 'Rare Mega Pack'!

The Challenger

This SBC will earn you a 'Rare Electrum Players Pack'.

Exactly 3 Leagues in Squad

Exactly 2 Nationalities in Squad

Max 6 Players from the same League

Max 6 Players from the same Nation

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Min 32 Squad Total Chemistry Points

click to enlarge + 4

Advanced

This SBC will earn you a 'Mega Pack'.

Exactly 3 Leagues in Squad

Exactly 4 Nationalities in Squad

Max 5 Players from the same League

Max 6 Players from the same Nation

Min. Team Rating: 79

Min 29 Squad Total Chemistry Points

click to enlarge + 4

Fiendish

This SBC will earn you a 'Prime Gold Players Pack'.

Exactly 4 Leagues in Squad

Exactly 5 Nationalities in Squad

Max 4 Players from the same League

Max 3 Players from the same Nation

Min. Team Rating: 80

Min 25 Squad Total Chemistry Points

click to enlarge + 4

Puzzle Master

This SBC will earn you a 'Rare Players Pack'.

Exactly 5 Leagues in Squad

Exactly 6 Nationalities in Squad

Max 2 Players from the same Club

Min. Team Rating: 80

Min 20 Squad Total Chemistry Points

click to enlarge + 4

And that is it, these squads are predicted to be the cheapest solutions for these SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team provided by EasySBC.io!