EA FC 24 Career Mode New Touchline CAM

The highly-anticipated EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive is finally here, and fans are in for a treat with a plethora of exciting new features, cutscenes, and mechanics to explore!

After months of eager anticipation, players can now delve into the wealth of information about the game's latest offerings.

One particular standout is the introduction of the 'touchline camera' in Manager Career Mode, a brand-new tactical view that promises to revolutionise the gameplay experience. Now, managers can immerse themselves in the action from a unique perspective, making strategic decisions in real-time and witnessing the game's dynamics like never before.

Tactical view

Since the introduction of the option to simulate the match at high speed, there have been many requests from the community to enable the ability to spectate a match. EA has listened to the community and has some exciting new tactical views to show, including the all-new Touchline Cam!

Through Tactical View, you will have the opportunity to watch the match from various viewing angles. You can closely monitor the activities of specific players or take a bird's eye view of the entire action unfolding on the field. Furthermore, there has been the induction of the option to spectate the match from the chaos and dynamics of the touchline, just behind the manager through a 'touchline cam'.

Without the need to pause the game, you can seamlessly change your viewing perspectives as the match progresses. This enables you to make quick tactical adjustments and switch your game plan in response to the unfolding events on the pitch.

Tactical View has been fully integrated with the other features of Manager Career, providing a cohesive and immersive experience. Should you feel the need to take matters into your own hands, you are free to do so through the pause menu. On the other hand, if you find yourself comfortably ahead of your opponent, you can sit back and enjoy spectating the rest of the match from the Tactical View. If you're eager to reach the final whistle faster, you can even transition to Sim mode to speed up the gameplay.

