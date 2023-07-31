EA FC 24 is just around the corner, and new information about the game has come out. In the latest deep dive, EA introduced some exciting features. Features such as the coaching system, players' playstyle, and tactical vision.

However, EA FC 24 also revealed it increased the number of customization options players have. Now, fans can change their player appearance in a plethora of ways. The developers listened to the fans and introduced some customisation features the community has been asking for quite some time.

So, let's check out the new customisation options in the EA FC 24 player career mode.

All the new ways of player customisation

In EA FC 24, players can now choose from a plethora of tattoos, which allows them to create a unique character. It's one way to add a unique touch to your player in career mode and make him stand out.

However, this is not the only feature that was included. Now, players can also use face guards and goggles. It might not seem like a huge change, but it improves the immersion aspect of the game.

There are many new customization options in EA FC 24.

This is something that has been lacking in previous editions of the game. Career mode was too much generic, and there weren't many ways to make your player stand out outside the game. Now, just like Aubameyang is known for his unique hairstyles, you can be too.

EA FC 24 release date

As mentioned above, the release date of EA FC 24 is inching closer and closer. Plenty of new and exciting features have been announced, with fans being very excited about this year's edition.

click to enlarge + 2

The hype for EA FC 24 is through the roof, and it's understandable why. EA FC 24 has the chance to leave a mark in the history of sports games. It's a game that will introduce new features, improved gameplay, and revamped game modes.

EA FC 24 will leave its mark on the history of video games. However, it remains to be seen if it will be for a good or a bad reason.