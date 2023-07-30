We already have important details about the upcoming EA FC 24 game, such as the official release date and all new features. However, one key question emerges: How to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24?

The transition from FIFA to EA FC brings some uncertainties. The players must be aware of a potential critical error that could cost them their FIFA Points. Luckily for the gamers, we explain how to use your FIFA Points in EA FC 24.

EA Sports will certainly change the name of FIFA Points to match its new EA FC branding. Here you can check out the latest news about the transition.

Can you transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24?

First of all, after EA Sports cut ties with FIFA, it’s expected that FIFA Points will change its name to FC Points or FUT Points. As players already know, the digital currency named FIFA Points has been used to purchase various items, packs, and for Ultimate Team players in order to upgrade their overall team.

If you played FIFA 23 and still have FIFA Points remaining, the biggest mistake you could make is to purchase new points for EA FC 24. The FIFA Point transfer feature has been available in previous FIFA editions for many years. It’s a strong suggestion that the feature will also be available in the upcoming game, meaning you should be able to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24.

click to enlarge EA FC 24 cover

The entire process is pretty straightforward. You have to wait until EA FC 24 is released. Let’s remind you that early access begins 22 September, while the launching of Standard Edition is scheduled for 29 September. When you get EA FC 24, you have to load Ultimate Team up for the first time. Then, the message will ask if you want to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24.

Once you have transferred your points to EA FC 24, the process is irreversible. You can’t transfer them back from EA FC 24 to FIFA 23!

Can I transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24 between different platforms?

Now, it’s vital to know that you won’t be able to transfer FIFA Points through the FC 24 Web App or Companion App. You have to do it in the game itself on your PC or console. Before creating a new account for EA FC 24, keep in mind that you have to use the same account you used in FIFA 23, or you won’t be able to complete the transfer. That said, if you plan to create a brand new account, our advice is to spend all of your FIFA Points on FIFA 23.

While you will be able to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24, it will be only possible within a console ecosystem. In other words, you cannot transfer your points from Xbox to PlayStation or vice versa.